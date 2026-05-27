Pinarayi Vijayan’s Supporters Attack ED Team with Slippers & Stones, Smash Car Windshield After Raid; 7 Detained

Thiruvananthapuram: On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the residence of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his son-in-law P A Mohamed Riyas, and several others in connection with its investigation into the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) money laundering case, resulting in protests and violent clashes outside the former CM's residence.

The searches were carried out in ten places throughout Kerala, including Vijayan's rented home at Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, where armed central security personnel stood guard outside the two-story property. Vijayan had moved to the rented residence after leaving Cliff residence during the Assembly election.

Raids were also conducted out at P A Mohamed Riyas' mansion in Kozhikode, as well as the homes of key CMRL officials. According to the ED, the searches were related to the suspected diversion of monies from CMRL to various persons under the premise of false costs.

As word spread of the raid, CPI(M) workers and leaders gathered outside Vijayan's residence to protest the ED action, which they claimed was politically motivated. M V Govindan, the CPM state secretary, organized a sit-in protest outside the mansion.

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The atmosphere became hostile after an SFI protest march arrived at the location. Protesters allegedly threw footwear and water bottles at central police officers stationed outside the residence. Violence erupted as ED officers finished the search operation and attempted to leave the scene.

Visuals showed suspected CPI(M) workers blocking the vehicle carrying ED officials and pelting stones at it. The windshield of the vehicle was damaged during the attack. Police and central security personnel tried to maintain control of the crowd. Female officials were also reportedly present inside the vehicle during the attack.

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What led to the ED raids?

The ED action came a day after the Kerala High Court refused to dismiss the ED proceedings and summons issued in the matter. The government is investigating accusations that Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, an IT firm owned by Veena T, Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, received payments from CMRL for services that were reportedly never provided.

According to the ED, Exalogic received Rs 1.72 crore from CMRL over the years for IT services, while another set of accusations claimed the company received illegal payments totaling Rs 2.78 crore in the name of Income Tax consultation services.

The agency claimed that the payments were used to settle Veena's company's obligations, thereby transferring responsibilities to the publicly traded company.

In a statement, the ED said, “ED is doing search action on 10 premises in Kerala in connection with Cochin minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) case. Ex CM of Keralam and his daughter being covered. Issue is funds diverted from CMRL to various individuals under the guise of expenses which are fake. Ex CM Vijayan’s daughter is one of the beneficiaries.”

The ED filed the complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in 2024, following investigations launched by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office. According to sources, the Income Tax Department inspected CMRL in January 2019 and discovered false expenses of roughly Rs 130 crore, which were allegedly confessed before the Income Tax Settlement Commission.

Officials further claimed that SFIO investigations found fake cash expenses totaling Rs 182 crore over the course of 15 years. It was also claimed that CMRL paid Rs 91 crore for transportation services to companies owned by the family of SN Sasidharan Kartha, CMRL's Managing Director.

On April 3, 2025, the SFIO filed a prosecution complaint against Sasidharan Kartha and twelve others in an Ernakulam court. The complaint contained a scheduled crime under the PMLA. The Kerala High Court, in dismissing CMRL's application on May 26, 2026, reportedly stated that the beginning of PMLA investigations did not require a predicate offence and observed that a scheduled offence existed once the SFIO submitted its prosecution charge.

Investigators further said that intelligence acquired by the ED indicated that Veena was living with her father at their Thiruvananthapuram home at the time of the searches. Officials stated bank fixed deposit information and investment-related documents were discovered during the searches and are being investigated.

Pinarayi Vijayan attacks BJP, Congress

Reacting to the raids, former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the BJP government was using central agencies to target opposition leaders and also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“For a long time, the ED has wanted to conduct a search at my house. I feel that this search would give great satisfaction to certain people, especially to someone like Rahul Gandhi. The question Rahul Gandhi asked was why Pinarayi Vijayan's house is not being raided and why Pinarayi Vijayan is not being arrested. The BJP government has always been carrying out deliberate attacks against opposition leaders in the country.

Strong protests against it have risen across the country. The Congress position is that the ED's intrusion against parties other than their own should continue. None of this is going to end us. We see this only as a beginning. No one should think that such actions can wipe us out. The emotions of the local people and party comrades were expressed here. Whenever enemies prepared to attack me, it was the party's strong support that I received. What the comrades proved today is that there has been no reduction in that support. This is our strength. Let us come together to face anything,” Vijayan said.

Former minister P. A. Mohamed Riyas also posted on Facebook during the searches and wrote, “You may attack me from all sides... but I will not bow before the Sangh Parivar. I will fight till my last breath.”

CPM calls raids politically motivated

CPI(M) General Secretary M. A. Baby condemned the raids and termed them a “targeted attack” on a top Opposition leader by the BJP-led Centre. In an official party statement, the CPI(M) said, “CPI(M) Protest at ED Headquarters Against the Raid on Former Kerala Chief Minister Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan’s Residence; Protesters Including Senior Leaders Detained by Police”

The party claimed that protesters, including senior leaders Brinda Karat, Ashok Dhawale, Mariam Dhawale, Vijoo Krishnan, Vikram Singh, and Delhi State Secretary Anurag Saxena, were held by Delhi Police during rallies outside the ED offices in Delhi. More than a hundred protesters were reportedly detained.

Addressing the gathering, M A Baby said, “He pointed out that courts have repeatedly observed that Pinarayi Vijayan has absolutely no connection with the Exalogic case, yet the political witch-hunt against him continues unabated. He is now being targeted even for being Veena’s father.”

The CPI(M) also alleged that the raids took place immediately after Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and claimed the timing raised serious questions.

Senior CPI(M) leader P Jayarajan described the searches as a “Joint Congress-BJP operation”.

“Menon Satheesan and Modi had a meeting. Right after that, raids were carried out at the permanent and rented homes of Vijayan and the house of his son-in-law P A Mohamed Riyas.

This is all part of a clear planning, a grand design. I believe the people will see it for what it truly is,” he said. The party also claimed that several individuals named in the alleged CMRL diary continue to hold positions in the state government but were not being targeted.

Tense stand-off outside CPM office

Later in the day, tensions escalated as the Director General of Police reportedly directed authorities to arrest people accused of involvement in the violence. According to available information, the accused were purportedly inside a CPM office, while party leaders fought police attempts to enter and arrest them. DCP Thapoah reportedly stated, "All will be arrested if he resists."

Police reinforcements were rushed to the area as protest continued outside the party office.

Kerala government distances itself

Meanwhile, Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said neither the state police nor the Home Department had prior information about the ED searches. Responding to CPI(M)’s allegation of a “BJP-UDF deal”, Chennithala said meetings between chief ministers and the prime minister were part of official procedures and noted that Pinarayi Vijayan himself had met the prime minister several times during his tenure.