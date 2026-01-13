Pitampura Fire: 2 Dead, 3 Inured After Massive Blaze Erupts At Scrap Storage Plot In Delhi

New Delhi: Two people lost their lives after a massive fire broke out in a vacant plot of land that was being used to store scrap cardboard and carton boxes in New Delhi's Pitampura village on Tuesday.

According to the police, a PCR call reporting the fire was received at the Rani Bagh Police Station on Tuesday. Upon receiving the information, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station, along with his team, immediately rushed to the spot. Considering the severity of the fire, six fire tenders were deployed to the scene, following which firefighting operations commenced.

During the rescue operation, five people were found severely burnt and were immediately rushed to BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri. At the hospital, doctors declared two people dead, while three others are undergoing treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Biresh and Satish. Initial police investigation revealed that all the victims were residents of Nalanda, Bihar, and were living in the tin sheds on the same plot. They were engaged in collecting and selling scrap cardboard and cartons from nearby markets.

Advertisement

An inspection of the site revealed that there were a total of four tin sheds on the land. Three sheds were completely gutted in the fire. One of the injured man, named Dinesh, told the police that he tried to save Biresh and Satish, but the fire was so intense that he couldn't enter the sheds. The presence of a large quantity of flammable scrap material caused the fire to spread rapidly, leading to the tragic incident.

Police are currently taking legal action in the matter.