Piyush Goyal Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Habitual Liar', Says US Trade Deal Safeguards Farmers' Interests

New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal has hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him a "habitual liar" and accusing him of misleading farmers with what he termed a "fake narrative" regarding the recent trade agreement with the United States.

In a self-made video posted on X, Goyal alleged that Rahul Gandhi had "broken all records of speaking falsehood" and made "baseless allegations" in a video released earlier in the day.

He further accused the Congress leader of attempting to provoke farmers.

"Rahul Gandhi is a habitual liar... In a video released today, he has broken all records of speaking falsehood and made baseless allegations. He is misleading our farmers with his fake narrative and trying to provoke them...Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been empathetic towards our farmers. He has always put the interest of farmers first and taken all decisions to ensure their prosperity...In the recent trade deal with the United States of America, the interests of farmers have been kept paramount and fully protected...," he said in the video.

Goyal further added, "In this agreement, all major crops of farmers, including wheat, rice, millets, soya meal, corn, GM food products, spices, and potatoes have been fully safeguarded. We have also fully protected the interests of farmers producing major fruits, including apples. India's doors have not been opened to dairy products or poultry. The truth is that many of our products, including basmati rice, fruits, spices, tea, marine products, and many more, will find new markets, increase our exports, and boost farmer incomes. We have opened huge markets for cotton textile exports, which will increase the demand for cotton, benefiting our cotton farmers."

Goyal said the US trade deal will benefit farmers by boosting exports, increasing demand and ensuring better prices, leading to their continued prosperity.

The India-US Interim Agreement, announced last week, is intended as a framework for a reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade pact between the two countries. The agreement will involve the elimination or reduction of tariffs on US industrial goods and a wide range of food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains, red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.

In return, the United States will apply a reciprocal tariff of 18 percent on selected Indian goods, including textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, plastics, rubber, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal products, and certain machinery. Upon full implementation, US tariffs on items such as generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts will be removed.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had challenged the BJP-led Central government to "bring a privilege motion" against him, asserting his commitment to fighting for farmers.

His remarks come after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday that Bharatiya Janata Party members in the Lok Sabha will give a privilege notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "for misleading the House and also making baseless statements".