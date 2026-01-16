Hundreds March In Kashmir With Portraits Of Khamenei To Show Solidarity With Iran | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Hundreds of Shia Muslims took to the streets in several parts of Kashmir on Friday, staging peaceful demonstrations in support of Iran’s Islamic Republic and its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The rallies, organized largely after Friday congregational prayers, saw participants raising slogans in favour of Iran while condemning the United States and Israel for what protesters described as external interference and support for anti-government elements in the country.

Demonstrations unfolded in Shia-dominated areas across Srinagar, Budgam, and Pulwama districts. In Srinagar, marches were reported near Nehru Park, Bemina, Hassanabad, and Gund Hassi Bhat, with demonstrators carrying placards, banners, and portraits of Ayatollah Khamenei as symbols of solidarity. Similar gatherings took place at Main Chowk in Budgam and in the Gangoo area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

All–Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association president, Imran Raza Ansari, had earlier called for the protests following Friday prayers to express support for Iran and opposition to the US and Israel.

Meanwhile, Shia Anjuman-e-Shari, president, Aga Syed Hassan al-Safavi al-Mousawi, also participated, denouncing what he termed as actions by the US and Israel in backing opposition groups within Iran.

Speaking to reporters in Pulwama, Aga Syed Hassan accused the US, Israel, and their allies of committing “atrocities” against Muslims worldwide.

“Mossad and CIA agents are attacking security forces and innocent people in Iran. We came together to protest against the atrocities of America and Israel. People of Kashmir want to tell the US and Israel that we are alive, and Muslims across the world are always ready to support their brothers,” he said.

Officials confirmed that the demonstrations remained peaceful, with no reports of violence or clashes.

The rallies come against the backdrop of intense anti-government protests gripping Iran since late December 2025, initially sparked by severe economic challenges, including skyrocketing inflation and currency devaluation. What began as economic grievances has escalated into widespread calls for political change, with some demonstrators chanting slogans against Supreme Leader Khamenei and the clerical establishment.

Iranian authorities have responded with a heavy crackdown, imposing a near-total internet blackout and deploying security forces aggressively. Reports from international human rights groups and exile media outlets, including Iran International and Amnesty International, indicate thousands of protesters have been killed in recent days, with estimates ranging from over 2,000 to nearly 20,000 during the most intense phases of repression.

The government has accused foreign powers, particularly the US and Israel, of orchestrating the unrest to destabilize the Islamic Republic. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of potential military intervention if Iranian authorities continue targeting protesters violently, describing the situation as one where the US “stands ready to act”. Israel has similarly voiced support for the demonstrators.

Iranian officials, including Khamenei, have dismissed these warnings as attempts at regime change, portraying the protests as the work of foreign-backed “vandals” and “saboteurs”.