Planning a Kashmir Trip This Winter? Met Issues Traffic Advisory Amid Cold Wave Conditions

Srinagar: The weather department on Monday advised tourists to follow the advisory issued by the traffic police in view of the sub freezing temperatures and icy conditions over roads of important higher reaches in Kashmir.

Intense cold wave conditions persisted in the valley on Monday as minimum temperatures across the region remained several degrees below freezing point.

The sub-zero temperatures led to the freezing of water supply lines while a thin layer of ice covered the surface of several water bodies.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday night rising by nearly four degrees from the previous night, the meteorological department said.

Pahalgam, the base camp for annual Amarnath Yatra in South Kashmir, registered a minimum temperature of minus 5 degrees Celsius, almost unchanged from the previous night, it said.

There was a slight dip in night temperature in Gulmarg, a tourist resort town known for skiing activities in north Kashmir, where the mercury settled at a low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, the department added.

Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir, logged a minimum temperature of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius while Konibal, a hamlet in Pampore area, was the coldest recorded place in the valley at minus 6.0 degrees Celsius, it said.

The meteorological department has predicted a dip of two to three degrees in minimum temperatures over the next 48 hours.

"In view of sub freezing temp and icy conditions over roads of important higher reaches, tourists/travellers are advised to follow advisory issued by the administration," it added.