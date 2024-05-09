Advertisement

Thailand Visa Fees: There is good news if you want to spend the summer vacation in Thailand. Indian citizens visiting Thailand will not need to pay for a visa. Nonetheless, Indians were previously excused from paying the visa fee. This exemption was in effect until May 1, 2024. However, it has been extended. Indians are also eligible for this waiver, according to the Thai government.

A plan to extend the six-month visa exemption for visitors from Taiwan and India has been accepted by the Cabinet of Thailand. The majority of South Asian nations seek to boost international visitor numbers in order to boost their flagging economies. The Thai government has taken this action with this in mind. Following a cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said that Indian and Taiwanese tourists will be free to visit Thailand without a visa until November 11th, when the present relaxations expire on Friday. The regulations state that visitors may only remain there for a total of 30 days at a time.

It has been agreed to waive visa fees once more in light of the success of the November 2018 exemption. Travelers from Taiwan and India can typically enter Thailand with a visa upon arrival and remain for up to 15 days. On the other hand, you can stay for 30 days if you apply online ahead of time. The majority of visitors visiting Thailand are citizens of the nation from which they are exempt. 1.20 crore foreign visitors visited Thailand in the first four months of 2024, according to Thailand Tourism. Compared to the same period last year, this is 39% greater.