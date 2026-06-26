Planning To Travel In Old City Today? Full List of Road Closures, Diversions for Muharram Procession In Hyderabad

New Delhi: The Hyderabad City Police have issued a comprehensive traffic advisory for today (June 26) as the city marks the Bibi-ka-Alam procession.

Residents and commuters are urged to plan their journeys in advance to avoid congestion, as extensive restrictions will be in effect across the Old City.

Traffic Restrictions and Timings

General Traffic: Restrictions will be enforced from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

RTC Bus Services: APSRTC and TGSRTC district buses will follow diverted routes from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM and are prohibited from entering Kalikabar and Miralam Mandi roads.

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Route Diversions and Road Closures

To ensure the peaceful conduct of the procession, which begins at Bibi-ka-Alawa, authorities have implemented rolling diversions at several key junctions:

Initial Restrictions: Access to Bibi-ka-Alawa is blocked at the Sunargalli T Junction; traffic is being diverted via Dabirpura Darwaza and Ganganagar Nala. Similarly, vehicles bound for Sheikh Faiz Kaman are being rerouted at Jabbar Hotel.

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Etebar Chowk: Traffic is prohibited from entering Bada Bazaar and is being diverted via Kotla Alija or Purani Haveli. Traffic from Mitti ka Sher and Madina is being redirected at Gulzar House.

Ganga Nagar Nala: Vehicles traveling from Purani Haveli toward Etebar Chowk are being redirected through Chatta Bazaar, Dabeerpura, or SJ Rotary. Traffic from Moghalpura and Volta Hotel is being diverted at Bibi Bazaar X Roads toward Paris Cafe or Talab Katta.

Charminar & Surroundings: As the procession reaches Kotla Alija and Charminar, restrictions are active at Hafez Danka Mosque, Mitti ka Sher Junction, and Madina X Road. Commuters from Nayapool moving toward Charminar are being diverted via City College.

Miralam Mandi & Alawa Sartauq: Traffic from Chaderghat Rotary, Salar Jung Museum, Shivaji Bridge, and Noorkhan Bazar is being rerouted. Vehicles from Gowliguda and Afzalgunj are prohibited from accessing Salar Jung or Shivaji Bridge.

Commuter Advisory