Published 12:12 IST, June 30th 2024
'Plant For Mother': PM Modi Addresses First Mann Ki Baat After Re-Election | Top Highlights
On Sunday, June 30, the PM addressed the 111th episode of the programme. He began his address by saying that he missed the conversation with the audience.
- India News
- 6 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
'Plant For Mother': PM Modi Addresses First Mann Ki Baat After Re-Election | Top Highlights | Image: Mann Ki Baat
- Listen to this article
- 6 min read
Advertisement
11:14 IST, June 30th 2024