'Please Save US': Kerala Man Binil TB's Brother's Desperate Last Video Appeal To Indian Embassy In Moscow

New Delhi: Binil TB, a man from Kerala who was in Russia, fighting in the Russia-Ukraine War, died in a drone attack; his death was confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs. Binil was employed by the Russian Military Support Service, along with his cousin Jain, who has also been injured in the attack. Despite making a desperate appeal for help to the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Binil could not be saved.

'Please Save Us': Binil TB Died Despite Desperate Appeal for Help

A video of Binil TB's brother, Jain has surfaced in which he is narrating his ordeal and seeking help from the Indian Embassy in Moscow. The video which was recorded in Jain's native language, when translated in English says, “I am Jain from Thrissur. I am right now standing in Russia-Ukraine first war zone. Binil is with me. We were initially told to give food and water to soldiers, now they are telling us to fight along with them. They have given us weapons magazine and grenade; like us there were 8 people here, four were dispatched yesterday. Now we have been told to fight, they are saying we are next to go.”

Jain further said in the video, "We tried speaking to Ram Kumar sir at the Embassy but he told us that their contract was over three months ago. When we told this to the commander here, he said that without a letter of dismissal from the Russian Defence Ministry, they cannot leave. We are stuck here. We don't know what to do. Please save us somehow."

Loading...

Indian Binil TB Dies Fighting in Russia-Ukraine War, His Brother Jain Injured

The Indian Embassy has confirmed that 32-year-old Binil TB has passed away in a drone attack while his cousin, 27-year-old Jain TK, survived the incident but was injured in the attack. The Indian government had been making efforts to bring back 32-year-old Binil TB and his cousin, 27-year-old Jain TK, who had been stuck in Russia since June.

The two men were taken to the country with the promise of jobs in a canteen but found themselves trapped in the ongoing conflict. Binil succumbed to gunshot wounds during the conflict. Jain, however, managed to barely escape the violence and reached Moscow, where he is currently waiting to return to India. Their companion, Sandeep, was also killed in the conflict.

Who Was Binil TB, His Brother Jain? Why Did They Go To Russia?

Binil (32) and Jain (27) were ITI mechanical diploma holders and had gone to Russia on April 4, hoping to work as electricians and plumbers. However, upon arrival, their Indian passports were confiscated, and they were subsequently deployed to the war zone as part of the Russian Military Support Service, according to relatives.

Stranded somewhere in a war-torn region of Ukraine now under Russian control, Binil and Jain lost their mobile phones and other valuables, further compounding their hardships, and have been seeking help from authorities for their return, their relatives said.

The two travelled to Russia on private visas, facilitated by a relative already serving in the Russian Army. However, that relative was among several Indians discharged by Moscow earlier this year following intervention by the Indian government.