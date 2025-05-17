PM Awas Yojana List 2025: Check Name, Status, Registration Deadline & How to Apply

New Delhi: The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is a flagship mission of the Government of India aimed at providing housing assistance to people falling under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Low Income Group (LIG), and Middle Income Group (MIG) categories. The goal is to provide a ‘Pucca House’ to eligible citizens.

The Central Government assists States and Union Territories in addressing the housing needs of eligible beneficiaries by offering affordable housing and financial assistance for the construction, purchase, or rental of homes. Check your name, eligibility, status, etc. in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana List 2025 below.

What Are the Different Schemes Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana?

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is mainly divided into two schemes:

1. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U)

2. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G)

PMAY-U offers assistance through four verticals:

Beneficiary-led Construction (BLC)

Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP)

Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC)

Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS)

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) implements the scheme in urban areas.

PMAY-G focuses on:

PMAY-G aims at providing financial assistance for constructing houses in rural areas, especially for families below the poverty line. The Ministry of Rural Development is responsible for implementing this scheme in rural areas.

The deadline for both schemes has been extended to December 31, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria PM Awas Yojana

For PMAY-U:

Slum dwellers (families residing in slums or informal settings)

EWS: Families with an annual income of ₹3 lakh or less and no existing pucca house

LIG: Families with an annual income between ₹3–6 lakh and no existing pucca house

MIG: Households with an annual income between ₹6–9 lakh and no ownership of a pucca house

For PMAY-G:

Households listed in the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) data and those who:

Do not own a house, or

Live in zero, one, or two-room kutcha houses

Not Eligible If:

Own a motor vehicle

Have a government employee in the family

Hold a Kisan Credit Card with a limit of ₹50,000 or more

Own any 3-4 wheeler agricultural equipment

Run an NGO under the government

Pay any income or professional tax

Own a refrigerator

Own more than 2.5 acres of irrigated land

How to Check Your Name in the List?

For PMAY-U (Urban):

1. Visit the official PMAY-U website.

2. Click on the "Search Beneficiary" option.

3. Select "Search by Name" and enter the first three characters of your name.

4. Click "Show" to view the list of beneficiaries.

For PMAY-G (Rural):

1. Visit the official PMAY-G website.

2. Select the "Reports" option, then "Awaasoft."

3. Under "Social Audit Reports," click on "Beneficiary Details."

4. Select the year, scheme, state, district, block, and panchayat.

5. Enter your registration number accurately and click "Submit."

How to Apply?

Documents Required for PMAY-U:

Aadhaar card

Bank account details

Income proof

Land ownership documents, etc.

Documents Required for PMAY-G:

Aadhaar card

Bank account details

Affidavit confirming you don’t own a pucca house, etc.

Application Process for PMAY-U:

1. Visit the official PMAY-U website.

2. Click on "Apply for PMAY" on the homepage.

3. Read the guidelines and proceed.

4. Keep your Aadhaar card and required documents handy.

5. Fill out the eligibility form.

6. Upload the required documents and submit.

7. Print the form for your records.

Application Process for PMAY-G:

1. Visit the official PMAY-G website.

2. Follow the on-screen instructions and complete the application.