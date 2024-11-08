PM Internship Scheme 2024: Check Dates, Eligibility, Stipend and Key Benefits

New Delhi: The Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) 2024, which offers an opportunity to gain work experience with top organisations in the country to the Indian youths, is nearing its deadline. The registration period for the PMIS started on October 12 and the registration window is set to close soon. According to the reports, the applications must be submitted by November 10, 2024, to avail the scheme.

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme 2024 gives an opportunity for young Indians to gain work experience and to be eligible for it, one needs to be an Indian national of age group 21 to 24 years. The candidates should have completed their education up to at least the higher secondary level. Additionally, they should not be working full-time or studying full-time, those enrolled in online or distance learning courses are eligible.

This internship program is a great chance to develop skills and gain exposure in various sectors. The selected interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000, with the government contributing Rs 4,500 and the company contributing Rs 500. Additionally, interns will receive a one-time award of Rs 6,000 from the government.

As per information, eligible applicants should have completed their education up to at least the higher secondary level or hold qualifications like a certificate from an ITI, a polytechnic diploma, or a bachelor’s degree (BA, BSc, B.Com, BCA, BBA, BPharma, etc.).

Through the PMIS scheme, the government aims to provide internships to one crore candidates over five years, partnering with the top 500 companies across the country.

For the financial year 2024-25, 1.25 lakh internships are planned. This initiative offers a unique chance for young Indians to develop practical skills and gain exposure in various sectors.

Procedure To Apply

To apply for PMIS 2024, one needs to follow following steps: