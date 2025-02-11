PM Kisan 19th Installment Update – Know the Release Date & How to Claim It

New Delhi: The 19th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) Yojana to be released on February 24, 2025. This scheme, aimed at providing financial assistance to small and marginal farmers, ensures that eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each.

PM Kisan 19th Installment

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Key Details:

Release Date: February 24, 2025.

Amount: Rs 2,000 per installment.

Eligibility: Small and marginal farmers with land ownership.

How to Claim the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Installment:

Complete e-KYC: Ensure that your e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer) process is completed. This can be done online through the PM Kisan portal or at your nearest Common Service Center (CSC).

Link Aadhaar: Make sure your Aadhaar is linked to your bank account. This is crucial for receiving the financial aid directly into your account.

Update Mobile Number: Link your mobile number to the PM Kisan portal for receiving updates and notifications.

Check Status: Visit the official PM Kisan website (https://pmkisan.gov.in) and navigate to the 'Beneficiary Status' section. Enter your Aadhaar number, bank account number, or mobile number to check the status of your installment.

Additional Information:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will personally release the funds during his visit to Bihar on February 24, 2025. He will also participate in various agricultural programs and launch state development initiatives.