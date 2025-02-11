Published 14:27 IST, February 11th 2025
PM Kisan 19th Installment Update – Know the Release Date & How to Claim It
The 19th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) Yojana to be released on February 24, 2025.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: The 19th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) Yojana to be released on February 24, 2025. This scheme, aimed at providing financial assistance to small and marginal farmers, ensures that eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each.
PM Kisan 19th Installment
Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Key Details:
- Release Date: February 24, 2025.
- Amount: Rs 2,000 per installment.
- Eligibility: Small and marginal farmers with land ownership.
How to Claim the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Installment:
- Complete e-KYC: Ensure that your e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer) process is completed. This can be done online through the PM Kisan portal or at your nearest Common Service Center (CSC).
- Link Aadhaar: Make sure your Aadhaar is linked to your bank account. This is crucial for receiving the financial aid directly into your account.
- Update Mobile Number: Link your mobile number to the PM Kisan portal for receiving updates and notifications.
- Check Status: Visit the official PM Kisan website (https://pmkisan.gov.in) and navigate to the 'Beneficiary Status' section. Enter your Aadhaar number, bank account number, or mobile number to check the status of your installment.
Additional Information:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will personally release the funds during his visit to Bihar on February 24, 2025. He will also participate in various agricultural programs and launch state development initiatives.
The PM Kisan Yojana has been a lifeline for millions of farmers, providing crucial financial support to meet their agricultural and household needs. Ensuring all required procedures are followed will help farmers continue to benefit from this scheme.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 14:27 IST, February 11th 2025