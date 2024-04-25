PM Mocks Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav bonhomie, Terms it 'Appeasement Politics'

Advertisement

Agra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated that his government is working to put an end to appeasement politics in the country while taking a jibe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav recent bonhomie. Taking a dig at the two leadrs, PM Modi said that the friendship between "two boys" in the state is based on appeasement politics at an election rally in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

"The policy of appeasement divided the country, but we are ending 'tushtikaran' (appeasement) and working for 'santushtikaran' (satisfying people)," PM Modi said.

He also reiterated the OBC quota swipe at the Opposition-led INDIA bloc, saying the Congress is "determined to steal from the OBC quota to provide reservation based on religion".

"Indian Constitution doesn't allow reservation on the basis of religion but the Congress insults the constitution by advocating this. The Congress is determined to steal from the OBC quota to provide reservation based on religion," the Prime Minister said at the Agra rally.

Calling himself a "chowkidar" (watchman), he said that the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance in Uttar Pradesh has its eyes on "women's property".

"...Will you let go of your property to the corrupt SP-Congress alliance? Before looting the SC, ST and OBC rights and eyeing women's mangalsutra - 'Jab tak Modi zinda hain, aisa koe bhi paap karne se phele apko Modi se nipatna padega' (Till Modi is alive, anyone who wants to commit such a sin, will need to handle him)," PM Modi further said.

The Prime Minister criticized the Congress-led Karnataka government after its step to include all castes and communities of the Muslim community under the OBC category in 2023. The reservations would apply in employment and educational institutions. Slamming the decision during a rally in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, he claimed that the grand old party aims at copying the move across India.

At Thursday's Agra rally, PM Modi said that in contrast to Congress, his BJP-led NDA government guarantees upliftment of all (Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas).

"But for the SP-Congress INDI alliance, their vote bank is special. Be it our 10-year track record or the BJP's manifesto, our emphasis is on saturation. Everyone should get the benefit of welfare schemes. The full benefit should be available, without middlemen, without bribes and the deserving should definitely get it; this is the saturation model of BJP," PM Modi added.

