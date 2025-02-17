sb.scorecardresearch
  PM Modi's Special Gesture, Receives Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani At Delhi's IGI Airport

Updated 20:10 IST, February 17th 2025

PM Modi's Special Gesture, Receives Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani At Delhi's IGI Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday went to New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to receive the Amir of the State of Qatar.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a special gesture on Monday received the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani is on a State Visit to India on February 17-18.

During his visit, he will meet EAM Dr S. Jaishankar , PM Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu .

More to follow…

Published 20:05 IST, February 17th 2025

