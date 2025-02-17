Updated 20:10 IST, February 17th 2025
PM Modi's Special Gesture, Receives Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani At Delhi's IGI Airport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday went to New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to receive the Amir of the State of Qatar.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a special gesture on Monday received the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani is on a State Visit to India on February 17-18.
During his visit, he will meet EAM Dr S. Jaishankar , PM Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu .
More to follow…
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published 20:05 IST, February 17th 2025