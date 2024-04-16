Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, accusing them of exploiting the Ram temple issue as a 'political weapon' for their own gains. In an interview with news agency ANI, PM Modi criticized the Congress for its decision to boycott the 'pran pratishtha' of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

PM Modi questioned why the matter wasn't resolved earlier, suggesting that it was intentionally kept unresolved to serve as a political tool.

Advertisement

PM Modi highlighted attempts by the Congress and other opposition parties to delay the court's judgment on the matter, alleging that they viewed the Ram temple issue solely through the lens of vote bank politics.

"When we were not even born, when our party was not even born. At that time, this matter could have been dealt with in the court. There could have been a solution to the problem. When India was divided, then during the time of partition, they could have decided to do so and so. That was not done. Why? Because this is like a weapon in their hands, a weapon for vote bank politics," Modi said.

Advertisement

He also took a veiled swipe at India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, citing incidents from the past to illustrate what he perceives as a pattern of disrespect towards Hindu sentiments.

PM Modi on Congress turning down invitation for consecration ceremony

Regarding the Congress's refusal to attend the consecration ceremony, PM Modi criticized their decision as a demonstration of prioritizing political gains over national unity and reconciliation.

You should be proud that the people who have built the Ram Mandir, those who have also struggled for it, they forget all your sins. They come to your house and invite you. And they want to start anew. You also reject them."

Advertisement

“Then it seems that for you, the vote bank has made you helpless. And because of that vote bank, things like this keep happening. And this... showing someone down, insulting someone, this is their nature,” he added.