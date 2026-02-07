‘Living Bridge Between Two Nations’: PM Modi Hails Indian Diaspora In Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

The PM has arrived in Malaysia for a two-day visit, where he was received by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the airport, earlier today. A huge contingent from the Indian diaspora in Malaysia was present at the airport to welcome PM Modi. School children holding Indian and Malaysian flags waved them as the PM and the Malaysian Prime Minister walked down the red carpet. The two Prime Ministers were then seen sharing the same car as they drove towards the official hotel.

"I am also eager to meet the Indian community in Malaysia. Numbering nearly three million, they represent one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world. Their immense contribution to Malaysia's progress and their role as a living bridge between our two nations provide a strong foundation to our historic friendship," the PM had said.

The PM is expected to be in Malaysia from February 7-8, to hold bilateral talks with Anwar Ibrahim. This marks PM Modi's third visit to Malaysia and the first since bilateral relations were elevated to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" in August 2024, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

