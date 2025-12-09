PM Modi Arrives for NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting

New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party will hold a meeting Today at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building (PLB). Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived for the meeting.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, JDU MP Sanjay Jha, NCP MP Praful Patel, Union Minister S Jaishankar, L Murugan, and other leaders arrived for the meeting.

All NDA Members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to be present on time as per the notice signed by Office Secretary Dr. Shiv Shakti Nath Bakshi.



Meanwhile, PM Modi is likely to host a special dinner for all National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs on December 11 as part of efforts to strengthen coordination, enhance engagement and streamline floor strategy during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.



According to a senior BJP leader, the proposed dinner meeting is intended to create a platform for an open and constructive exchange of ideas among alliance partners. It is expected to provide the Prime Minister with an opportunity to discuss legislative priorities, review the government's broader agenda for the session and reinforce the NDA's collective political roadmap.



Senior ministers, floor leaders and MPs from all constituent parties of the alliance are expected to participate in the interaction.

The discussions may also include preparatory strategies for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam, with coalition partners likely to fine-tune their approaches ahead of crucial state polls.