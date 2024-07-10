sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:55 IST, July 10th 2024

PM Modi Arrives in Austria to Further Deepen Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Tuesday from Moscow on a two-day visit to Austria during which the two nations will explore ways to further deepen their bilateral relationship.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi in Austria
PM Modi Arrives in Austria to Further Deepen Bilateral Ties | Image: PM Modi X
