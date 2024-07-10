Published 00:55 IST, July 10th 2024
PM Modi Arrives in Austria to Further Deepen Bilateral Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Tuesday from Moscow on a two-day visit to Austria during which the two nations will explore ways to further deepen their bilateral relationship.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi Arrives in Austria to Further Deepen Bilateral Ties | Image: PM Modi X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:40 IST, July 10th 2024