Updated 25 November 2025 at 11:29 IST
Ram Mandir Dharma Dhwajarohan LIVE: PM Modi Visits Saptmandir, To Hoist Sacred Saffron Flag At Ram Mandir In Ayodhya
PM Narendra Modi visits Ayodhya’s Saptmandir and is set to hoist the sacred saffron flag at the Ram Mandir. Devotees gather in large numbers as the historic moment unfolds live.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ayodhya to ceremonially hoist the sacred Saffron Flag on the Shikhar of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, symbolising the completion of the temple’s construction and ushering in a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity. This day marks a momentous occasion in the nation’s socio-cultural and spiritual landscape.
PM Modi visited the Saptmandir, which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. This was followed by a visit to Sheshavtar Mandir and Mata Annapurna Mandir. The PM will perform Darshan and Pooja at Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, which will be followed by Darshan at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah. Around 12 noon, PM Modi will ceremonially hoist the saffron flag on the Shikhar of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Modi will also address the gathering on this historic occasion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ayodhya has drawn nationwide attention as he participates in a series of significant rituals at the sacred Ram Mandir site. On this landmark occasion, PM Modi first paid homage at the revered Saptmandir before proceeding to hoist the sacred saffron flag atop the Ram Mandir a symbolic gesture celebrating spiritual unity and national pride. Thousands of devotees, seers, and dignitaries have gathered to witness this spiritually charged event, marking another key milestone in the temple’s ongoing development.
25 November 2025 at 11:28 IST
Ram Mandir Dharma Dhwajarohan LIVE: PM Modi Offers Prayers At Saptmandir
Ram Mandir Dharma Dhwajarohan LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered prayers at the Saptmandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises, ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony at the temple. The Saptmandir houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. This was followed by a visit to the Sheshavtar Mandir at the Ram Temple premises.
PM Modi will hoist the sacred saffron flag atop the temple's 191-foot-high shikhara at noon today, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction and ushering in a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity, at noon today. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on this historic occasion.
25 November 2025 at 11:25 IST
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit LIVE: 'Dharma Dhwaj' Carries 3 Sacred Symbols
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit LIVE: The ‘Dharma Dhwaj’ carries three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree, each representing profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition. The Kovidara tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation.
The Sun represents Lord Ram’s Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound.
25 November 2025 at 11:22 IST
Ram Mandir Dharma Dhwajarohan LIVE: Ram Janmabhoomi Set For Milestone As PM To Hoist 191-Ft 'Dharma Dhwaj' In Ayodhya
Ram Mandir Dharma Dhwajarohan LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the sacred flag atop the 191-foot-high shikhara of the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple during a special flag-hoisting ceremony today, marking a historic moment in the nation’s socio-cultural and spiritual landscape.
25 November 2025 at 11:28 IST
Ayodhya Ram Temple Flag Hoisting LIVE: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Welcomes PM Modi To Ayodhya
Ayodhya Ram Temple Flag Hoisting LIVE: Taking to X, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister wrote, “A hearty welcome and felicitation to the world’s most popular politician and the architect of ‘New India’, the honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, in the sacred birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, the epitome of eternal consciousness and the supreme upholder of righteousness, Shri Ayodhya Dham.”
25 November 2025 at 11:26 IST
Ayodhya Ram Temple Flag Hoisting LIVE: Who Will Attend?
Ayodhya Ram Temple Flag Hoisting LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the temple town today to hoist the saffron flag atop the sanctum, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. According to reports, around 6,000 guests have been invited for the dhwajarohan (flag-hoisting) ceremony.
More than 500 seers from across Uttar Pradesh, many from Ayodhya, have been invited, along with workers from Hindu organisations and residents from eastern UP.
25 November 2025 at 11:26 IST
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit LIVE: PM's Schedule Today Ahead Of Grand Flag-Hoisting Ceremony
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit LIVE: At around 10 am, the Prime Minister will visit Saptmandir, which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. This will be followed by a visit to Sheshavtar Mandir.
At around 11 am, the Prime Minister will visit Mata Annapurna Mandir. After this, he will perform Darshan and Pooja at Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, which will be followed by Darshan at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah.
At around 12 noon, the Prime Minister will ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the Shikhar of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple’s construction and ushering in a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on this historic occasion.
