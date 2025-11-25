Ram Mandir Dharma Dhwajarohan LIVE: PM Modi Visits Saptmandir, To Hoist Sacred Saffron Flag At Ram Mandir In Ayodhya

Ram Mandir Dharma Dhwajarohan: PM Modi Arrives In Ayodhya, To Hoist Sacred Saffron Flag On Ram Mandir Shikhar On Abhijit Muhurat Of Ram-Sita Vivah Panchami. | Image: Republic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ayodhya to ceremonially hoist the sacred Saffron Flag on the Shikhar of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, symbolising the completion of the temple’s construction and ushering in a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity. This day marks a momentous occasion in the nation’s socio-cultural and spiritual landscape.

PM Modi visited the Saptmandir, which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. This was followed by a visit to Sheshavtar Mandir and Mata Annapurna Mandir. The PM will perform Darshan and Pooja at Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, which will be followed by Darshan at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah. Around 12 noon, PM Modi will ceremonially hoist the saffron flag on the Shikhar of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Modi will also address the gathering on this historic occasion.