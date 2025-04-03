Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha : Kiren Rijuju Tables Waqf Amendment Bill

On Waqf Amendment Bill, state Congress President YS Sharmila says, "Yesterday we saw how the BJP murdered not only the aspirations of the Muslim community but also the Constitution of India. We saw how the BJP does not treat Muslims as part of this country. Once again, we have seen the wicked agenda of the BJP, where it only tries to create division in the name of religion and use those polarised votes to its advantage. What is sad is that CM Chandrababu Naidu has also supported this bill. There are so many Muslims in the state who had voted for him, and he is just short of one year in office, and he and Pawan Kalyan have forgotten that Muslims also voted for them. This is not just a backstab but also a stab in the heart... This is atrocious. A CM saying that the Muslim lands do not belong to Muslims but land mafias, this means they are equating Muslims to mafias and terrorists..."