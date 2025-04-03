sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 4th 2025, 01:02 IST

Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha : Kiren Rijuju Tables Waqf Amendment Bill

PM Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Thailand at the invitation of Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister of Thailand. PM Modi will participate in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit to be held on 4 April 2025. This will be the Prime Minister’s third visit to Thailand.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Waqf Bill Presented in Rajya Sabha
Waqf Bill Presented in Rajya Sabha | Image: Sansad TV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a two-day visit to Thailand to attend the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, marking his third visit to the country after 2016 and 2019. During his visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Bangkok, where they will review the progress of India-Thailand relations and discuss ways to enhance cooperation. The leaders are also expected to sign several bilateral documents. The theme of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, set for April 4, 2025, is "BIMSTEC – Prosperous, Resilient, and Open," and the Bangkok Vision 2030 will be adopted. 

Live Blog

With discussions on economic collaboration, multilateral partnerships, and sustainable development, this visit marks another key milestone in India's growing diplomatic footprint in Southeast Asia.

April 3rd 2025, 23:55 IST

'People from NDA are supporting Waqf bill forcefully' says Rajiv Shukla

On Waqf Amendment Bill, Congress MP Rajiv Shukla says, "A lot of people have complaints regarding the Waqf Bill. People from the NDA are supporting it forcefully, and that is why people are resigning (Mohammed Kasim Ansari from the JD(U)). They will face a huge loss in Bihar..."

April 3rd 2025, 22:35 IST

Tiwari: Waqf Bill aims for polarization, will oppose it

On the Waqf Amendment Bill, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari says, "The government is doing this for polarisation and to divert attention from their failures... The intentions of the ruling party are not good... We will take this to the people's court and the court. We will change it if we come to power..."

April 3rd 2025, 21:38 IST

Jagdambika Pal: Waqf Bill aims to benefit poor Muslims

 On Waqf Amendment Bill passed in Lok Sabha, JPC chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal says, "The 1995 and 2013 amendments of the Waqf Act gave it unlimited powers that it became superior to the Constitution... Now when a Constitutional amendment is being proposed, it is being welcome by the country. The only aim of the amendment is so that the Waqf property be used for the benefit of the poor Muslims..."

April 3rd 2025, 21:37 IST

Kharge critiques Bill, cites drawbacks, warns of bias

Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge says, "Regarding this Bill, an atmosphere has formed in the country that this has been brought in to hassle the minorities. Had there been some major changes to the 1995 Act, we would have accepted it. But they put in what was already there...I have a comparative statement...The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha with 288 Ayes and 232 Noes. Did everyone accept it? This means that there are drawbacks (in the Bill). You should see this...If you go by 'jiski laathi uski bhains', this will not be good for anyone."

April 3rd 2025, 21:05 IST

'Waqf Amendment Bill is in interest of the country' says Minister Jual Oram

On Waqf Amendment Bill, Union Minister Jual Oram says, "... The Waqf Amendment Bill is in the interest of the country. The government has done this to prevent exploitation of people... No one is being targetted."

April 3rd 2025, 20:33 IST

Singhvi criticizes Waqf Bill, calls it unconstitutional

On Waqf Amendment Bill, Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi says, "I spoke for about 15 minutes on behalf of Congress and raised several issues. The manner in which the rights of the community, their freedom, and autonomy to run their own institutions have been taken away and reduced under government pressure is unconstitutional, according to Article 26. If this bill is passed out of arrogance and stubbornness and is not taken up for review, it can be challenged. I believe that the HC and SC can reject it constitutionally..."

April 3rd 2025, 19:40 IST

Waqf is a 'black bill' says Congress MP Mallu Ravi

On Chairperson, CPP & Congress MP Sonia Gandhi's statement, Congress MP Mallu Ravi says, "Sonia Gandhi is very clear about the Waqf bill which is passed... It is a black bill... Lakhs of people from the minority community will face problems related to their land and Waqf lands. The government's main intention behind the bill is to take that away... and use it for their own purpose... This is why Sonia Gandhi said yesterday that it is a black day..."

April 3rd 2025, 19:36 IST

JDU leader resigns from party over its stand on Waqf Bill

Senior JD(U) leader Mohammed Qasim Ansari has resigned from the party and all his posts, citing the party's stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill as the main reason behind his decision. His resignation comes after JD(U), an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), supported the Bill in the Lok Sabha.

April 3rd 2025, 19:15 IST

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan calls for Waqf Board reform

On Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan says, "... I had been in the Uttar Pradesh Waqf Ministry for some time. I saw nothing except litigations... In 1980, the Muslim Women's Protection Act was passed... it said that if there was no one to look after a divorced woman, then she would be given an allowance from the Waqf Board. After two years, I asked in Parliament about the provision the Waqf Board made and how much money was granted as an allowance to divorced women... After two years, the answer was that any Waqf Board had made no provision, even for a single penny... The condition of the Waqf Board is that it has so many properties, and they have no money to pay salaries. So where is this money going? It means there is a mess somewhere, and it needs improvement. I don't know if there is going to be any change or not, but changes are needed..."
 

April 3rd 2025, 18:33 IST

Mamata Banerjee calls Waqf Bill a political move to divide

On Waqf Amendment Bill, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "...This was done intentionally, politically, to divide the country...But one day, they will go away, and the other Government will come. At that time, you must remember there will be another amendment, and it will be passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha."
 

April 3rd 2025, 18:14 IST

Deve Gowda urges clearing Waqf Bill in Rajya Sbha

Speaking on Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha, H.D. Deve Gowda said, "The Bill has been amended and passed by the Lok Sabha. The Bill has been amended and passed by the Lok Sabha, and now this House needs to clear this amendment Bill."

"Regarding the issues mentioned by several Honourable Members, I want to tell you that when the Opposition spoke against me, I used to take it sportively. I humbly request all the members to give a little more time. This is a very important issue."

April 3rd 2025, 17:37 IST

YS Sharmila condemns BJP, Naidu on Waqf Amendment Bill

On Waqf Amendment Bill, state Congress President YS Sharmila says, "Yesterday we saw how the BJP murdered not only the aspirations of the Muslim community but also the Constitution of India. We saw how the BJP does not treat Muslims as part of this country. Once again, we have seen the wicked agenda of the BJP, where it only tries to create division in the name of religion and use those polarised votes to its advantage. What is sad is that CM Chandrababu Naidu has also supported this bill. There are so many Muslims in the state who had voted for him, and he is just short of one year in office, and he and Pawan Kalyan have forgotten that Muslims also voted for them. This is not just a backstab but also a stab in the heart... This is atrocious. A CM saying that the Muslim lands do not belong to Muslims but land mafias, this means they are equating Muslims to mafias and terrorists..."

April 3rd 2025, 16:54 IST

PM Shinawatra Gifts 'Tripitaka' to PM Modi

April 3rd 2025, 16:52 IST

'Excited to Participate in BIMSTEC Summit Tomorrow': PM Modi in Thailand

April 3rd 2025, 15:52 IST

India and Thailand exchange MoUs in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

April 3rd 2025, 15:30 IST

Chairperson of Delhi State Haj Committee, Kausar Jahan Hails Waqf Amendment Bill As 'Historic'

April 3rd 2025, 15:23 IST

'It Will be Passed in Rajya Sabha as Well': UP CM Yogi Adityanath on WAQF Amendment Bill

April 3rd 2025, 15:19 IST

'Whole Country is Happy Today': Kangana Ranaut on WAQF Amendment Bill

April 3rd 2025, 14:20 IST

PM Narendra Modi Receives Ceremonial Guard of Honour in Bangkok

April 3rd 2025, 14:16 IST

Amit Shah Accuses Opposition of Misleading Assembly with Distorted Facts

Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Opposition for presenting misleading information in the Assembly to manipulate public perception.

April 3rd 2025, 14:08 IST

Delhi Minister Pravesh Verma Visits Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant for Inspection

April 3rd 2025, 13:26 IST

DMK MPs wear black clothes to Parliament in protest against Waqf Amendment Bill 2025

April 3rd 2025, 13:21 IST

‘Muslims to Remain Key Stakeholders in Waqf Boards’: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill aims to enhance governance and inclusivity without interfering in religious practices, ensuring Muslims remain central to Waqf board

April 3rd 2025, 13:16 IST

Kiren Rijiju in Rajya Sabha: 2006 Committee Suggestions Included in Bill

While presenting the WAQF Amendment Bill, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the suggestions made by the Congress Committee in 2006 have been taken into account.

April 3rd 2025, 13:07 IST

'Have Consulted All Important Committees': Kiren Rijuju On Waqf Bill Passage in Lok Sabha

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says "We Have Consulted All the Important Committees, Waqf Board Members Before Presenting the Bill".

April 3rd 2025, 12:28 IST

PM Narendra Modi Witnesses the Thai Version of the Ramayana, Ramakien.

PM Narendra Modi Witnesses the Thai Version of the Ramayana, Ramakien. 
 

April 3rd 2025, 12:28 IST

PM Modi Witnesses Garba as He Arrives at the Hotel in Bangkok

Upon ariving at the hotel in Bangkok, PM Modi witnesses Garba by Indian Disaspora. 

April 3rd 2025, 12:28 IST

PM Modi in Thailand: In Pics

April 3rd 2025, 11:55 IST

PM Modi Receives a Warm Welcome as He Arrives at the Hotel in Bangkok

PM Modi receives a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora and members of the Indian community as he arrives at the hotel in Bangkok, where he will stay during his Thailand visit.

April 3rd 2025, 11:40 IST

Muslim Law Board to move court if Rajya Sabha clears Waqf Bill: Maulana Khalid Rashid

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said that if the Rajya Sabha passes the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, they will challenge it in court.

April 3rd 2025, 11:30 IST

BJP Chief To Speak In Rajya Sabha

BJP chief JP Nadda will speak in the Rajya Sabha at 1 pm after the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is tabled in the Upper House.
 

April 3rd 2025, 11:27 IST

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 Will Be Tabled in the Rajya Sabha

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha, a day after it was cleared with a majority in the Lok Sabha. The Lower House witnessed a 12-hour debate, after which the Bill was passed with 288 in its favour and 232 against it.
 

April 3rd 2025, 11:21 IST

Artists Perform Garba at Hotel Where PM Narendra Modi Will Stay During Bangkok Visit

Artists perform garba as the Indian diaspora awaits at the hotel where PM Narendra Modi will stay during his visit to Bangkok, Thailand, to attend the 6th BIMSTEC Summit.

April 3rd 2025, 11:01 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets the Indian Diaspora as He Lands in Bangkok, Thailand

Upon his arrival in Bangkok, Thailand, Prime Minister Modi warmly greeted the Indian diaspora, connecting with the community during his visit.

April 3rd 2025, 10:56 IST

PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Bangkok to Attend the 6th BIMSTEC Summit.

PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Bangkok to Attend the 6th BIMSTEC Summit 
 

April 3rd 2025, 10:49 IST

IB Chief Offers Prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya

Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Tapan Kumar Deka offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya.
 

April 3rd 2025, 10:49 IST

EAM Jaishankar Arrives at BIMSTEC Leaders' Summit, Looks Forward to Further Talks

EAM Jaishankar Arrives at BIMSTEC Leaders' Summit, Looks Forward to Further Talks

April 3rd 2025, 10:49 IST

Fire Breaks Out in a Clothes Godown in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind

A fire broke out in a clothes godown in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh. Fire department personnel are currently working to control and extinguish the blaze.

April 3rd 2025, 09:19 IST

Visuals from Inside Hotel Where PM Modi Will Stay in Bangkok

April 3rd 2025, 09:16 IST

Construction of India's First 'Hindu Gram" Begins' as a Part of the Hindu Rashtra Vision

Bageshwar Dham Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has initiated the construction of india's first 'Hindu Gram as part of his vision for a Hindu rashtra. On wednesday, he performed the foundation stone-laying ceremony with vedic rituals
 

April 3rd 2025, 09:14 IST

Home Minister Amit Shah to Visit Kathua Amid Anti-terror Operations

Amid ongoing anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Kathua during his three day visit starting April 6. Shah will receive a first-hand assessment of the security situation from ground commanders in Kathua and will also visit forward areas along the Indo-Pakistan International Border.

As part of his visit, the Home Minister will chair a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar on April 8, focusing on the overall security scenario in J&K.

April 3rd 2025, 08:37 IST

EAM Jaishankar Expresses Gratitude to Thai Counterpart for Warm Welcome

April 3rd 2025, 08:35 IST

Police, Dog Squad Conduct Security Checks at the Bangkok Hotel, Where PM Modi Will Stay

April 3rd 2025, 08:08 IST

'We will review the multifaceted India-Sri Lanka friendship' Says PM Modi

PM Modi shared a tweet announcing his upcoming visit to Sri Lanka from April 4 to 6. He stated, "My visit to Sri Lanka will take place from the 4th till the 6th. This visit comes after the successful visit of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to India. We will review the multifaceted India-Sri Lanka friendship and discuss newer avenues of cooperation. I look forward to the various meetings there."
 

April 3rd 2025, 07:21 IST

PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks with Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Bangkok

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra at Bangkok. The two leaders are expected to review the entire spectrum of India-Thailand relations, focusing on trade, security, and regional cooperation.

April 3rd 2025, 07:34 IST

Theme of 6th BIMSTEC Summit Unveiled: “Prosperous, Resilient, and Open”

The 6th BIMSTEC Summit will begin with the theme "BIMSTEC – Prosperous, Resilient, and Open." Leaders from the region are gathered in Bangkok to discuss ways to strengthen the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, focusing on enhancing economic ties, promoting resilience, and ensuring openness in regional cooperation.

April 3rd 2025, 07:22 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Emplanes for Bangkok, Thailand

PM Modi Thailand Visit: PM Narendra Modi embarks on two-day visit to Thailand at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Published April 3rd 2025, 07:29 IST