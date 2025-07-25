Maldives Defence Building In Male Features PM Modi's Photo

Updated 25 July 2025 at 20:49 IST
Male: A cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was displayed on a defence building in Malé, Maldives, during his visit to the island nation, as the two countries step forward to strengthen bilateral ties.
A big cutout of Prime Minister was featured on a defence building as PM Modi received a grand ceremonial welcome in Maldives. He was received by President Mohamed Muizzu. The two held a bilateral meeting and discussed India-Maldives cooperation in various sectors.
