PM Modi Bows In Gratitude: Heartfelt Gesture Wins Hearts As West Bengal Gets First BJP CM Since Independence | WATCH

New Delhi: In a landmark political transition, Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister by Governor RN Ravi at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground today.

Adhikari takes over as the state's ninth Chief Minister, effectively ending Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year administration that began in 2011. This historic ceremony signals a major shift in the state's leadership after over a decade of Trinamool Congress rule.

The ceremony took place on a day that made even more significant by its coincidence with the birth anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore according to the Bengali calendar. The high-profile event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several Union Cabinet ministers. Additionally, Chief Ministers from various BJP-governed states and top national party leaders were present to witness the historic transition.

PM Bows Down

Beyond the swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s gesture toward the audience at the Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground became a major talking point. In a display of deep gratitude, the Prime Minister bowed down completely to the crowd, a move that resonated strongly with the thousands gathered for the historic event.



Advertisement

Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the blessings of veteran BJP worker Makhanlal Sarkar, one of the most senior workers of the BJP in West Bengal, during a public event in the state.

At the age of 98, Sarkar remains one of the early grassroots figures associated with the nationalist movement in post-Independence India.

Advertisement

PM Modi pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore

Modi, along with West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, paid tribute to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on his 165th birth anniversary at Kolkata's iconic Brigade Parade Ground, where the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP government in West Bengal is scheduled to take place.

Suvendu Adhikari's Political graph

On May 4, Suvendu Adhikari established a dominant position in two of West Bengal's most-watched constituencies, Bhabanipur and Nandigram, winning them both.

Figures from the Election Commission of India (ECI) following the 20th and final round of counting in Bhabanipur show Adhikari winning against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by a substantial margin of 15,105 votes.

Simultaneously, he also won the Nandigram assembly seat. According to the data displayed on the ECI official website. Suvendu Adhikari secured 1,27,301 votes at the conclusion of the 19th and final round.

Adhikari significantly widened his lead in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency on Monday night, surging ahead of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

BJP has won 207 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years.

West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase-ll of the Assembly elections. In phase I, the poll participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%.

The 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results have led to a dramatic political shift, ending Mamata Banerjee's long dominance and bringing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power with a commanding 206 seats.