Congress Ignored Chhattisgarh, says PM Modi; Accuses Party of Focusing Only on Scams

In a scathing attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the opposition party was never concerned about the interests of Chhattisgarh and was focused only on committing scams in the state.
PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects in Bilaspur.
Addressing a public event in Bilaspur, Prime Minister Modi said, “Chhattisgarh had to be made a state because the benefits of development were not reaching here. Development work could not be done here under the Congress rule, and even if there was some development work, the Congress people used to commit scams. Congress was never concerned about your life, your facilities, and your children, but we are taking the development schemes to every village of Chhattisgarh."
The Prime Minister further mentioned that it has been 25 years since Chhattisgarh became a state.
Patna: The crescent moon was sighted in Patna on Sunday evening, confirming that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the country on Monday. The sighting marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan, during which Muslims observe fasting, prayer, and self-discipline.
Following the announcement, an atmosphere of joy spread among the community, with people rushing to markets for last-minute shopping. Mosques and Eidgahs are gearing up for special prayers, while authorities have put security measures in place to ensure smooth celebrations.
Eid-ul-Fitr is a time of gratitude, charity, and togetherness, with families gathering for feasts and distributing sweets. The tradition of Zakat, or giving to the needy, remains an essential part of the festival.
With the moon sighted, millions across India are set to celebrate the festival with prayers and festivities on Monday.
Uttar Pradesh: Police on Sunday conducted a flag march in Sambhal markets ahead of Eid celebrations.
Eid-ul-Fitr, which marked the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Monday as the moon was sighted this evening.
Visuals from Sambhal.
A speeding Lamborghini crashed into a group of laborers sitting on the footpath in Sector 126, severely injuring several people. The driver and the car have been taken into custody, and the injured individuals have been admitted to the hospital.
A BJP delegation, led by Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, which was going to visit the communal clash affected Mothabari in West Bengal's Malda district, was on Sunday stopped by the police at English Bazar, around 3 kilometres from its destination.
A senior police officer said that the situation in Mothatbari, where clashes occurred on Thursday, is normal now.
As the BJP team, which also consisted of BJP MP Khagen Murmu, was not allowed to visit the violence-hit area, the saffron party leaders and supporters put up a road blockade for some time.
One person died and 8 injured after 11 coaches of the 12551 Bangalore-Kamakhya AC superfast Express derailed near Nergundi station.
Visuals from the spot where one person was killed and seven others injured as eleven coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed at Nirgundi in Odisha's Cuttack district earlier today.
Seven people were injured as an express train derailed in Odisha's Cuttack district on Sunday, officials said.Eleven coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed at Nirgundi near Manguli at 11.54 am, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the East Coast Railway Ashok Kumar Mishra said.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said his office is in touch with the Odisha government following the train accident in the coastal state.Seven people were injured as an express train derailed in Odisha's Cuttack district, officials said."I am aware of the incident involving 12551 Kamakhya Express in Odisha. @CMOfficeAssam is in touch with the Odisha Government and Railways. We will reach out to each and every person who is affected," Sarma said in a post on X.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered an Israeli professional rescue and aid team be sent to Thailand to help with the aftermath of the earthquake there.
The team will depart Israel tonight at 10:30 PM and will include 21 professionals. It will assist in population-based and engineering rescue, and will operate until the last trapped person is rescued.
In a message written in the visitors' diary at the memorial, Modi said building a "developed and inclusive Bharat" will be the true tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar.
Pm Modi laid the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre in Nagpur on Sunday.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was present at the ceremony.
The project will include a 250-bed hospital, 14 outpatient departments (OPDs), and 14 modular operation theatres, with an aim to provide affordable and world-class eye care services to the people.
Prime Minister Modi has become the first sitting PM to visit the RSS headquarters in Nagpur’s Reshimbagh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed the visitor’s book after paying tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir in Nagpur.
PM Modi on Sunday visited Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with his followers in 1956.
The Prime Minister arrived at Deekshabhoomi after paying tributes to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founders at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in the city.
