  • Congress Ignored Chhattisgarh, says PM Modi; Accuses Party of Focusing Only on Scams
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 31st 2025, 00:20 IST

Congress Ignored Chhattisgarh, says PM Modi; Accuses Party of Focusing Only on Scams

PM Modi will arrive in Nagpur on Sunday, where he will visit RSS founder Dr. K.B. Hedgewar’s memorial and pay homage to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi. Stay tuned to Republic for the latest news across the country.

Reported by: Srujani Mohinta
PM Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar
PM Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar | Image: X

In a scathing attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the opposition party was never concerned about the interests of Chhattisgarh and was focused only on committing scams in the state.

PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects in Bilaspur.

Addressing a public event in Bilaspur, Prime Minister Modi said, “Chhattisgarh had to be made a state because the benefits of development were not reaching here. Development work could not be done here under the Congress rule, and even if there was some development work, the Congress people used to commit scams. Congress was never concerned about your life, your facilities, and your children, but we are taking the development schemes to every village of Chhattisgarh."

The Prime Minister further mentioned that it has been 25 years since Chhattisgarh became a state.

 

Live Blog

Stay tuned to Republic for the latest news from across the country.

March 31st 2025, 00:20 IST

Eid-ul-Fitr to Be Celebrated on Monday as Moon Spotted in Patna

Patna: The crescent moon was sighted in Patna on Sunday evening, confirming that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the country on Monday. The sighting marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan, during which Muslims observe fasting, prayer, and self-discipline.

Following the announcement, an atmosphere of joy spread among the community, with people rushing to markets for last-minute shopping. Mosques and Eidgahs are gearing up for special prayers, while authorities have put security measures in place to ensure smooth celebrations.

Eid-ul-Fitr is a time of gratitude, charity, and togetherness, with families gathering for feasts and distributing sweets. The tradition of Zakat, or giving to the needy, remains an essential part of the festival.

With the moon sighted, millions across India are set to celebrate the festival with prayers and festivities on Monday.

March 31st 2025, 00:20 IST

Police and CRPF Conducts Joint Flag March Ahead of Eid and Ram Navami Celebrations

Odisha Police and CRPF on Sunday conducted a joint flag march in Bhadrak city to ensure heightened security and maintain law and order ahead of Eid and Ram Navami celebrations.

March 31st 2025, 00:20 IST

Cop Conducts Flag March in Sambhal Markets Ahead of Eid Celebrations

Uttar Pradesh: Police on Sunday conducted a flag march in Sambhal markets ahead of Eid celebrations.

March 30th 2025, 21:32 IST

Eid-ul-Fitr to Be Celebrated Across India as Moon Sighted

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marked the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Monday as the moon was sighted this evening. 

Visuals from Sambhal. 

March 30th 2025, 19:54 IST

Lamborghini Rams Into Laborers Sitting on Footpath, Several Injured

A speeding Lamborghini crashed into a group of laborers sitting on the footpath in Sector 126, severely injuring several people. The driver and the car have been taken into custody, and the injured individuals have been admitted to the hospital.

March 30th 2025, 19:52 IST

Delhi Vidhan Sabha Hosts Grand Celebrations for Hindu New Year, Chaitra Navratri

The cultural program was being held in Delhi Vidhan Sabha on the occasion of Hindu New Year 2082 and Chaitra Navratri on Sunday.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said while addressing the event, “Governments existed before, and Delhi functioned before, but not like this. On this special occasion of celebrating the New Year in the Vidhan Sabha premises, I want to say that some people came and adapted to the times, while others came and changed the times. For the first time, the people of Delhi are witnessing the Hindu New Year being celebrated with such enthusiasm and grandeur.”

March 30th 2025, 19:11 IST

BJP Delegation Stopped From Visiting Clash-Hit Mothabari in Bengal's Malda

A BJP delegation, led by Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, which was going to visit the communal clash affected Mothabari in West Bengal's Malda district, was on Sunday stopped by the police at English Bazar, around 3 kilometres from its destination.

A senior police officer said that the situation in Mothatbari, where clashes occurred on Thursday, is normal now.

As the BJP team, which also consisted of BJP MP Khagen Murmu, was not allowed to visit the violence-hit area, the saffron party leaders and supporters put up a road blockade for some time.

March 30th 2025, 17:58 IST

Kamakhya Express Derails in Odisha: 1 Dead, 8 Injured as 11 Coaches Overturn

One person died and 8 injured after 11 coaches of the 12551 Bangalore-Kamakhya AC superfast Express derailed near Nergundi station.

March 30th 2025, 17:38 IST

Odisha Train Derailment: 1 Dead, 7 Injured as 11 Coaches of Bengaluru-Kamakhya Express Crash

Visuals from the spot where one person was killed and seven others injured as eleven coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed at Nirgundi in Odisha's Cuttack district earlier today.

March 30th 2025, 16:26 IST

PM Modi Addresses Public in Chhattisgarh

March 30th 2025, 16:25 IST

PM Modi Lays the Foundation Stone and Inaugurates Multiple Projects in Bilaspur

March 30th 2025, 16:10 IST

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai felicitates Prime Minister Narendra Modi

March 30th 2025, 15:38 IST

7 Injured as Bengaluru-Kamakhya Express Derails in Odisha

Seven people were injured as an express train derailed in Odisha's Cuttack district on Sunday, officials said.Eleven coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed at Nirgundi near Manguli at 11.54 am, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the East Coast Railway Ashok Kumar Mishra said.

March 30th 2025, 15:37 IST

In Touch with Odisha Govt: Himanta on Train Derailment

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said his office is in touch with the Odisha government following the train accident in the coastal state.Seven people were injured as an express train derailed in Odisha's Cuttack district, officials said."I am aware of the incident involving 12551 Kamakhya Express in Odisha. @CMOfficeAssam is in touch with the Odisha Government and Railways. We will reach out to each and every person who is affected," Sarma said in a post on X.

March 30th 2025, 15:07 IST

PM Modi Shares Highlights From Nagpur Visit

March 30th 2025, 14:30 IST

PM Modi Inaugurates the Loitering Munition Testing Range and Runway Facility In Nagpur

March 30th 2025, 14:27 IST

Visuals from the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited facility in Nagpur

March 30th 2025, 13:42 IST

PM Modi Holds Roadshow in Nagpur

March 30th 2025, 13:31 IST

PM Modi Visited the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited Facility in Nagpur

March 30th 2025, 13:08 IST

Man Ki Baat: PM Modi Discusses Textile Waste and Youth's Initiatives to Overcome it

March 30th 2025, 13:05 IST

Man Ki Baat: PM Modi Highlighted the Importance of Water Conservation During Summers

March 30th 2025, 12:36 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Paid Floral Tribute to MS Golwalkar

March 30th 2025, 12:05 IST

Israel Sends Rescue Team to Thailand Following Earthquake on PM Netanyahu’s Orders

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered an Israeli professional rescue and aid team be sent to Thailand to help with the aftermath of the earthquake there.
The team will depart Israel tonight at 10:30 PM and will include 21 professionals. It will assist in population-based and engineering rescue, and will operate until the last trapped person is rescued.

March 30th 2025, 12:00 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message in the Deekshabhumi record book

In a message written in the visitors' diary at the memorial, Modi said building a "developed and inclusive Bharat" will be the true tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar.

March 30th 2025, 11:27 IST

PM Modi Encourages Children to Cultivate Hobbies and Volunteer During Summer in 120th ‘Mann Ki Baat'

March 30th 2025, 11:23 IST

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Madhav Netralaya Building

Pm Modi laid the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre in Nagpur on Sunday.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was present at the ceremony.

The project will include a 250-bed hospital, 14 outpatient departments (OPDs), and 14 modular operation theatres, with an aim to provide affordable and world-class eye care services to the people. 

March 30th 2025, 11:06 IST

PM Modi Delivers 120th 'Man Ki Baat' Address

March 30th 2025, 10:52 IST

PM Modi Becomes First Sitting Prime Minister to Visit RSS Headquarters

Prime Minister Modi has become the first sitting PM to visit the RSS headquarters in Nagpur’s Reshimbagh.

March 30th 2025, 10:43 IST

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Shares Post on PM Modi's Nagpur Visit

March 30th 2025, 10:21 IST

PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

March 30th 2025, 09:54 IST

PM Narendra Modi visits Deekshbhoomi in Nagpur

March 30th 2025, 09:52 IST

PM Modi Pays Tribute to RSS Founder K.B. Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir, Signs Visitor’s Book

Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed the visitor’s book after paying tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir in Nagpur.

March 30th 2025, 09:50 IST

PM Modi pays tributes to Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi

PM Modi on Sunday visited Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with his followers in 1956.

The Prime Minister arrived at Deekshabhoomi after paying tributes to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founders at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in the city.

March 30th 2025, 09:24 IST

First visuals of PM Modi at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur

March 30th 2025, 09:14 IST

PM Modi Visits RSS Founder Dr K B Hedgewar’s Memorial To Pay Tribute

March 30th 2025, 09:00 IST

PM Modi Reaches RSS Headquarters in Nagpur

March 30th 2025, 08:41 IST

PM Modi Extends Gudi Padwa Greetings

March 30th 2025, 08:40 IST

PM Modi Shares Maharasthra and Chhattisgarh Visit's Plan in X Post

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I will be in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh tomorrow, 30th March, to attend various programmes. Upon landing in Nagpur, I will go to Smruti Mandir and, thereafter, to Deekshabhoomi. After that, will lay the foundation stone for Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre at Nagpur. I will also have the opportunity to visit Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited's ammunition facility."

Published March 30th 2025, 08:40 IST