Congress Ignored Chhattisgarh, says PM Modi; Accuses Party of Focusing Only on Scams

PM Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar | Image: X

In a scathing attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the opposition party was never concerned about the interests of Chhattisgarh and was focused only on committing scams in the state.

PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects in Bilaspur.

Addressing a public event in Bilaspur, Prime Minister Modi said, “Chhattisgarh had to be made a state because the benefits of development were not reaching here. Development work could not be done here under the Congress rule, and even if there was some development work, the Congress people used to commit scams. Congress was never concerned about your life, your facilities, and your children, but we are taking the development schemes to every village of Chhattisgarh."

The Prime Minister further mentioned that it has been 25 years since Chhattisgarh became a state.