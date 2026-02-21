PM Modi, Brazil Prez Lula Hold Bilateral Talks In New Delhi, Critical Minerals, Rare Earth, Trade In Focus: What's On Agenda

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held bilateral talks in the national capital on Saturday, with regional and global issues of mutual interest high on the agenda.

Trade expansion, critical minerals, defence cooperation, and reform of global institutions were reportedly also included in the agenda.

Trade Push at the Forefront

According to reports, boosting bilateral trade was one of the primary concerns in the talks. India and Brazil share a warm, close and multi-faceted Strategic Partnership, rooted in shared democratic values, close people-to-people ties and expanding cooperation across key sectors.

Bilateral engagement has continued to enhance sectors including trade and investment, defence, energy, agriculture, health and pharmaceuticals, energy, including renewables, critical minerals, rare earth materials, science and technology and innovation.

Advertisement

India and Brazil reportedly witnessed trade worth $15.21 billion in 2025, marking a 25 per cent increase over the previous year. Brazil is India’s largest trading partner in the Latin American and Caribbean region.

President Lula earlier inaugurated the first overseas office of Brazil’s trade promotion agency in New Delhi, signalling an intent to deepen commercial engagement.

Advertisement

Strategic Sectors in Focus

Beyond trade, discussions are also expected to include critical minerals and rare earth materials is expected to receive attention, amid global competition for secure supply chains. Discussions are also likely to cover renewable energy, biofuels and clean technology partnerships.

Defence collaboration, digital technology and innovation are also part of the agenda, reports said.

India and Brazil have been strategic partners since 2006.

Global Governance and Multilateral Coordination

PM Modi and President Lula are also set to exchange views on regional and international developments. Reform of global governance institutions, greater representation for developing countries and coordination among Global South nations would be key themes expected to receive attention.

India and Brazil share similar views on various international issues, including UN reforms, climate change and combating terrorism. Both countries also enjoy an excellent cooperation in plurilateral fora such as BRICS, IBSA, G20, G-4, International Solar Alliance, Global Biofuel Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilience Infrastructure as well as in the larger multilateral bodies such as the UN, WTO, and UNESCO.

Largest-ever Delegation

President Lula has arrived with what diplomats described as the largest-ever business delegation accompanying him to India, including cabinet ministers and top executives. A business forum is scheduled alongside the official engagements.