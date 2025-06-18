'India Has Never, and Will Never, Accept Mediation': PM Modi Delivers Blunt Message to Trump in 35-Minute Call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a 35-minute phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday night, where he firmly stated that India has “never accepted, and will never accept, third-party mediation” in matters related to Pakistan.

The conversation came after the recent Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 people lost their lives. India launched Operation Sindoor in response, targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). PM Modi made it clear to President Trump that India’s action was “measured, precise, and non-escalatory.”

Briefing the media, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said PM Modi strongly rejected any claim that the United States played a role in bringing about the ceasefire. “India neither requested nor discussed any mediation or trade deals with the US during the operation,” he said.

PM Modi told President Trump, “India responded to Pakistan’s bullets with shells. We are in an active counter-terrorism operation, and we do not consider terrorism a proxy war anymore—it is war.”

According to the Prime Minister, the decision to halt hostilities came only after a request from Pakistan, made through existing military communication channels between the two countries. There was no foreign involvement, PM Modi stressed, pushing back on earlier remarks by Trump claiming credit for a ceasefire.

While attending the G7 Summit in Canada, PM Modi also addressed the global community about terrorism. Referring to the Pahalgam attack, he said:

“The terrorist attack on April 22 was not only an attack on Pahalgam, but also on the soul, identity, and dignity of every Indian. It was an attack on all of humanity.”

He urged world leaders not to apply “double standards” when dealing with terrorism and called for united global action.

PM Modi and President Trump were originally scheduled to meet in person on the sidelines of the G7. However, Trump had to return to Washington early. At Trump’s request, the phone call took place instead. This was their first detailed discussion since the Pahalgam attack.

During the call, PM Modi reminded President Trump of an earlier warning from US Vice President Vance about possible terror threats from Pakistan. India had responded firmly and decisively, as promised, he said.

Modi also invited Trump to India for the next Quad Summit. According to Foreign Secretary Misri, Trump accepted the invitation and said he looked forward to visiting.