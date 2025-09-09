PM Modi Chairs CCS Meeting To Discuss Nepal Crisis, Urges To Maintain Peace And Order Amid Rising Violence

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in Delhi to discuss the recent deadly violence in Nepal. The CCS, India's highest decision-making body on security affairs, reviewed the situation and stressed the importance of stability, peace, and prosperity in Nepal for India's national security.

The CCS, headed by Prime Minister Modi, is responsible for formulating national security and defence policy. The committee's members include the Home Minister, Defence Minister, Finance Minister, and External Affairs Minister (EAM). The National Security Advisor (NSA) acts as the secretary-level coordinator on matters within its purview. The CCS plays a crucial role in shaping India's national security strategy, and its decisions have a huge impact on the country's defence and foreign policies.

PM Modi's Appeal For Peace In Nepal

Expressing his deep concern over the recent violence in Nepal, PM Modi appealed to the people of Nepal to maintain peace and order. He stated that the stability, peace, and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to India. The Prime Minister asserted India's commitment to Nepal's stability and security.

He pointed out that Nepal's stability is crucial for India's national security, given the country's geographical proximity and strategic importance.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “On my return from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab today, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security discussed the developments in Nepal. The violence in Nepal is heart-rending. I am anguished that many young people have lost their lives. The stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to us. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace.”

Due to the geographical proximity and importance as a neighbour, any instability in Nepal can have implications for India's security, economy, and politics.