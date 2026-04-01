PM Modi Chairs High-Level CCS Meeting Amid Escalating U.S.-Israel-Iran Conflict

New Delhi, India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting to assess India's readiness and monitor the escalating conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran. This marks the second time the Prime Minister has assembled the CCS since the West Asian crisis began on February 28.

The session is attended by senior cabinet members, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S. Jaishankar, and Nirmala Sitharaman, alongside several other union ministers. Also joining the strategy session are National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Principal Secretaries P. K. Mishra and Shaktikanta Das, and Cabinet Secretary T. V. Somanathan.

Second CCS meeting in one month

On March 22, Prime Minister Modi met with top ministers and officials to evaluate the impact of the West Asian conflict on global food, energy, and fuel security. Recognizing the conflict's worldwide reach, he emphasized the importance of safeguarding citizens and instructed all government departments to coordinate efforts to reduce public hardship.

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