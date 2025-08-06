What Do PM Modi’s Visits To China And Japan Signal Amid US Tariff Threats?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit later this month, which will be his first trip to the country since the deadly 2020 Galwan Valley clash. PM Modi's visit comes at a time when India-China relations remain tense, with both nations still grappling with the aftermath of the border conflict. Prior to his China visit, PM Modi will travel to Japan on August 30, where he will participate in the annual India-Japan Summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The SCO summit, scheduled for August 31 to September 1, will provide a platform for PM Modi to engage with Chinese President Xi Jinping, amidst broader regional and global security concerns. The meeting between the two leaders is expected to draw global attention, particularly given the current tensions between India and China. The last meeting between PM Modi and President Xi Jinping took place at the BRICS summit in Kazan in October 2024, where efforts were made to reduce border tensions between the two countries.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to China may act as a delicate balancing act. His upcoming meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japan's Prime Minister come at a time when India is navigating hazardous trade tensions with the United States, after President Donald Trump’s tariff threats. The prime minister’s diplomatic engagements in China and Japan will be crucial in shaping India's relationships with key global partners and addressing pressing economic concerns.

PM Modi's meeting with President Xi Jinping, scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, marks a step towards restoring ties between the two nations. After a five-year gap, the two leaders will discuss ways to handle differences and disputes, ensuring peace in border areas. The recent agreement to resume patrolling in disputed areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh has paved the way for a breakthrough in bilateral relations.

Strengthening India-Japan Ties

PM Modi's visit to Japan, slated for August 30, will provide an opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties. The meeting will be crucial in reinforcing India's strategic partnerships in the region, particularly in the face of rising tensions with the US. India and Japan have been working closely on defence and economic cooperation, and this meeting is expected to further solidify their relationship.

Notably, Japan has also been facing steep tariffs from the US, despite remaining a very close ally of the United States for the past several decades.

US Trade Tensions

Meanwhile, the trade tensions between India and the US continue to escalate, with President Trump threatening to impose higher tariffs on Indian goods. It is expected to have implications for India's economy, particularly in sectors like textiles, auto components, and chemicals.

Meanwhile, with his diplomatic efforts, PM Modi is looking to address these concerns while maintaining strategic partnerships with the US.

PM Modi's visit to China comes amid rising tensions between India and the US, with Donald Trump criticising BRICS nations for purchasing oil from Russia and allegedly undermining the dominance of the US dollar. Trump has also threatened to impose higher tariffs on Indian goods, citing India's continued purchase of Russian oil. Trump's announcements have implications for India-US relations, with repercussions for trade and economic cooperation between the two nations.

India's Strategic Partnerships

In the backdrop of the tensions with the US, India has been strengthening its strategic partnerships with other nations, including the Philippines. Recently, India and the Philippines elevated their bilateral ties to a strategic partnership, with a focus on defence cooperation and economic collaboration. The two nations have also conducted joint maritime drills in the South China Sea, showcasing their shared concerns about China's assertiveness in the region.