Iran War LIVE: Anticipation Of Big Decisions As PM Modi Chairs Key Meet With CMs
LIVE Updates: PM Modi Chairs Key Meeting With All CMs Amid Middle East Crisis; Oil Prices, Lockdown Rumours & Big Decisions in Focus
- India News
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi CM meeting live updates: Middle East crisis impact on India, oil prices, economy, and government decisions.
As the Iran war entered its 28th day today, PM Modi is holding a key meeting with Chief Ministers of all states to discuss the deepening crisis in the Middle East.
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PM Modi CM meeting live updates: Middle East crisis impact on India, oil prices, economy, and government decisions.
27 March 2026 at 18:07 IST
Iran War LIVE: 'Where Is The Lockdown?': Sitharaman Calls Lockdown Rumours 'Baseless'
Iran War LIVE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also dismissed rumours of a national lockdown, claiming the speculation is being spread to create fears in the minds of the public.
“Baseless rumours are being spread, and anything is being said just to create fear in the minds of the public. Where is this lockdown happening? It is happening in Pakistan, not in India,” she said while addressing the Parliament on Friday.
27 March 2026 at 18:02 IST
Iran War LIVE: No Lockdown On Cards: Govt’s Big Clarification Among Rumours
Iran War LIVE: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has dismissed speculation of a probable national lockdown. Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary at Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, in a press briefing called the speculation a “mere rumour”.
“It should be made clear to everyone. There is no situation that warrants a lockdown, nor is there any such proposal under consideration. To state it very clearly, there is no lockdown-like situation, no decision has been taken, and the idea is not even being considered,” she added.
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Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 27 March 2026 at 17:56 IST