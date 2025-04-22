New Delhi: PM Modi who is on a two day state visit to Saudi Arabia condemned Pahalgam terror attack. PM Modi has expressed deep outrage and sorrow over the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that targeted innocent civilians, including tourists.

PM Modi Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected.

Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger." PM tweeted.

The Prime Minister posted on X :

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam and said, “Condemn the cowardly terror attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts are with the families of the victim. Pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Rajnath Singh condemns Pahalgam terror attack. “Deeply anguished by the news of terrorist attack in Pahalgam (Jammu & Kashmir). This dastardly attack on innocent civilians is an act of cowardice and highly reprehensible. My thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families.”