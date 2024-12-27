PM Modi Condoles Death of Osamu Suzuki, Hails Him as Legendary Figure in Automotive Industry

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the death of Osamu Suzuki, the Chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation, who died from lymphoma on Wednesday at the age of 94. Expressing his grief over Suzuki’s demise, PM Modi hailed him as a legendary figure in the global automotive industry. The prime minister called him a visionary leader who transformed Suzuki Motor Corporation into a global automotive powerhouse.

PM Narendra Modi said that under Suzuki's leadership, which spanned over four decades, Suzuki Motor Corporation successfully navigated challenges, drove innovation, and expanded globally. His collaboration with Maruti revolutionised the Indian automobile market, earning him a special place in the hearts of Indians.

PM Modi cherished fond memories of his interactions with Suzuki, admiring his pragmatic and humble approach to leadership.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Osamu Suzuki, a legendary figure in the global automotive industry. His visionary work reshaped global perceptions of mobility. Under his leadership, Suzuki Motor Corporation became a global powerhouse, successfully navigating challenges, and driving innovation and expansion. He had a profound affection for India and his collaboration with Maruti revolutionised the Indian automobile market.”

“I cherish fond memories of my numerous interactions with Mr. Suzuki and deeply admire his pragmatic and humble approach. He led by example, exemplifying hard work, meticulous attention to detail and an unwavering commitment to quality. Heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and countless admirers,” the prime minister said.

Notably, Osamu Suzuki ran the company for several decades, driving its global expansion. The company is currently India's largest automaker. Osamu Suzuki also formed partnerships with General Motors Co. and Volkswagen AG to sell vehicles in North America and Europe, and a capital alliance partnership with Toyota in 2019, according to reports.