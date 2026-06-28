PM Modi Conferred ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon’, Seychelles' Highest Environmental Honour

Victoria: In a historic moment highlighting India’s expanding environmental and maritime footprint in the Indian Ocean, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the "Guardian of the Blue Horizon" on Sunday.

The distinction is the highest honour the Republic of Seychelles bestows upon international dignitaries, recognising exceptional leadership in sustainability, ocean governance, and the advancement of the "Blue Economy."

The award was presented by Seychelles President Dr Patrick Herminie at the State House in Victoria during PM Modi’s three-day official State Visit.

President Herminie emphasised that the title reflects the island nation's deepest respect for leaders whose partnership safeguards shared marine and global ecosystems.