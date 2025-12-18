PM Modi Conferred With Oman’s Highest Civilian Honour, Order of Oman, By Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said

Muscat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Oman on the third leg of his three-nation visit, was conferred with the Order of Oman, the country's highest civilian honour, by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik AI Said on Thursday.

PM Modi, who is on a two-nation visit to Oman reached the country after visiting Jordan and Ethiopia.

PM Modi was earlier conferred with Ethiopia’s highest civilian award - Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia- during his visit to the country. With this, PM now holds 29 foreign State awards in his kitty.

70th anniversary

The PM's visit to Oman coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The PM, during his visit, addressed the India–Oman Business Forum in Muscat.

Advertisement

The Forum saw participation by leading business representatives from both countries in the fields of energy, agriculture, logistics, infrastructure, manufacturing, health, financial services, green development, education, and connectivity.

Prime Minister highlighted the centuries-old maritime trading ties between the two countries, from Mandvi to Muscat, which today forms the bedrock of vibrant commercial exchanges.

Advertisement

He also noted that 70 years of diplomatic relations represent the trust and friendship built over centuries. Prime Minister called upon the business leaders to realise the full potential of India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership [ CEPA], which he described as the blueprint for India-Oman shared future.

He underscored that CEPA would infuse new energy in bilateral trade and investment ties and create opportunities for mutual growth, innovation and employment.

Third largest economy

Highlighting India’s economic success in the last 11 years, the Prime Minister stated that the country was well on its way to becoming the third largest economy in the world on the back of next generation reforms, policy predictability, good governance and high investor confidence. He further added that India’s high growth – over 8% in the last quarter – in an environment of global uncertainty spoke of its resilient nature and inherent strengths.

He proposed the creation of India-Oman Agri Innovation Hub and the India-Oman Innovation Bridge to make the business partnership future-ready. Prime Minister emphasised that these were not just ideas, but invitation to invest, to innovate and to build the future together.

He appreciated the strong presence of business leaders at the event and called upon them to combine enterprise with policy and give wings to CEPA. He reaffirmed that India and Oman are strategic partners committed to stability, growth and shared prosperity in the region and beyond.

PM addressed large gathering

PM Modi also addressed a large gathering of Indian community members in Muscat. The audience included more than 700 students from various Indian schools. This year holds special significance for Indian schools in Oman, as they celebrate 50 years of their establishment in the country.