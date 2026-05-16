PM Modi Congratulates Ali Falih Kadhim Al-Zaidi On Becoming Iraq’s Prime Minister, Pledges Deeper Bilateral Cooperation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Ali Falih Kadhim al-Zaidi on assuming office as Prime Minister of Iraq.

PM Modi remarked that India highly values its longstanding and friendly ties with Iraq and remains firmly committed to further strengthening our bilateral ties in all areas.

In a post on X, he said, "Heartiest congratulations to Ali Falih Kadhim al-Zaidi on assuming office as Prime Minister of Iraq. India highly values its longstanding and friendly ties with Iraq and remains firmly committed to further strengthening our bilateral ties in all areas. I extend my best wishes to him and look forward to working together for the shared progress and prosperity of our two nations."

US Ambassador to Turkiye and Special Envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, congratulated Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi upon securing parliamentary confidence and the approval of his government by the Council of Representatives.

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Barrack also conveyed the US stance on the lead.

"Congratulations to Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on securing parliamentary confidence and the approval of his government by the Council of Representatives. We are encouraged by your fresh leadership and look forward to collaborating on a bold new agenda aligned with our shared interests: building a sovereign, prosperous, stable Iraq, at peace with its neighbours, that delivers opportunity and growth for all its citizens in mutually beneficial partnership with the United States."

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"President Trump, Secretary Rubio, and the United States stand ready to work closely with you and your government to advance our shared goals of prosperity for the Iraqi people and the elimination of terrorism, which is always an impediment to the people's progress," he added.