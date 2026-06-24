PM Modi Congratulates Armenia’s PM Pashinyan On Election Win, Reaffirms India-Armenia Ties In Phone Call

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan.

PM Modi congratulated Pashinyan on his party's victory in the recently held Parliamentary elections in Armenia.

In a post on X, he said, "Earlier today, I was delighted to receive a phone call from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Congratulated him and his party on their victory in the recently held Parliamentary elections in Armenia. Thanked him for facilitating the evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in Iran following the recent developments in West Asia. We reaffirmed our shared commitment to further strengthen our warm and multifaceted partnership across key sectors, including trade, defence, technology and people-to-people ties. We look forward to working closely together to take India-Armenia relations to new heights."

Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, in a statement, said that PM Modi once again congratulated Pashinyan on his victory in the parliamentary elections in Armenia and wished him success in his future activities.

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Pashinyan thanked him for the congratulations and, in turn, congratulated PM Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history, wishing him new success for the welfare and development of India, the statement said.

The interlocutors emphasized the importance of the continuous development of friendly relations between Armenia and India and noted with satisfaction the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation. The intensification of political dialogue was emphasized, as well as the expansion of cooperation in the economy, high technologies, education, culture and other areas of mutual interest, as per the statement.

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The Prime Ministers touched upon the issues of cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, discussed steps aimed at further deepening relations in a number of areas of the Armenia-India agenda.

The parties also attached importance to the organization of high-level mutual visits in order to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries and push launch new initiatives.

Earlier on April 17, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that 2,361 individuals have been successfully repatriated to India since the commencement of the conflict in West Asia.