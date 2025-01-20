‘Congratulations My Dear Friend’: PM Modi Extends Best Wishes To President Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump as soon as he took oath as the 47th President of the United States on Monday and extended his wishes for a successful term ahead. PM Modi took to X to wish Trump as he took over the White House for the second time. “Congratulations my dear friend President Donald Trump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!” the prime minister wrote.