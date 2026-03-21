PM Modi Conveys Eid Greetings To Iranian President, Reiterates Freedom Of Navigation Amid War

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and extended greetings on the occasion of Eid and Nowruz, while also expressing concerns over recent developments affecting regional stability amid the ongoing conflict.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he conveyed his wishes for peace, stability and prosperity in West Asia during the festive season as the conflict escalates, with the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

"Spoke with President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia," the post read.

The Prime Minister also strongly condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, noting that such actions pose a serious threat to regional stability and disrupt global supply chains.

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He also highlighted the importance of maritime security, particularly commercial vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, reiterating India's stance on safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that the shipping routes remain open and secure amid the tensions.

"Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains. Reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure," the PM wrote in his post.

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He further appreciated Iran's continued support in ensuring the safety and security of Indian nationals residing in the country.

The conversation comes against the escalating tensions and conflict that began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.

Due to the conflict in the region, Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global energy supply.

Following the death of Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the former leader, was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.

Earlier today, the US and Israel jointly launched an attack on Iran's key uranium-enrichment facility in Natanz, as reported by Iranian state media Tasnim News Agency.

The strike targeted the Natanz Nuclear Facility, one of Iran's most significant nuclear sites; however, no radioactive leaks had been detected following the attack, and residents living near the facility were not at risk, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Earlier on Thursday, Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City was hit by ballistic missiles from Iran, resulting in extensive damage, as per the country's Ministry of Defence. The attack is the second at the largest liquefaction facility in the world.

According to QatarEnergy, several of its LNG facilities were also subject to Iranian missile attacks after the attack on Ras Laffan.

This strike comes in retaliation from Iran after Israel struck the Islamic Republic's South Pars Gas field on Wednesday.

The attack on Iran's Gas field and Qatar's LNG facilities has sent energy prices up further, with little sign of any resolution to the conflict soon.