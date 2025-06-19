PM Modi, Croatian Counterpart Andrej Plenkovic Take a Walk to City Centre, Share Candid Moments at Roadside Cafe | Video

Zagreb: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic took a tour of the City Centre in Zagreb and indulged in a candid conversation at what appeared to be a road side restaurant. Narendra Modi's visit to Croatia is the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister. PM Modi also met President of Croatia, Zoran Milanović in Croatia, during the last leg of his three-nation tour.

During his crucial visit to the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held productive discussions with PM Andrej Plenkovic, focussing on enhancing bilateral cooperation across key sectors.

PM Modi informed that his discussion included defence and security, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, information technology and renewable energy. The two leaders also explored synergies in areas such as semiconductors, shipbuilding, connectivity, people-to-people ties and more.

Briefing the media, MEA Secretary (West), Tanmaya Lal said, “...This has been the first ever visit to Croatia by an Indian Prime Minister... The visit reflects the growing momentum in the India-Croatia Partnership. It also has importance in the context of the India-EU Strategic Partnership and it shows India's growing ties with partners in Central and Eastern Europe... As we speak. Prime Minister Modi is also meeting and holding discussions with the President of Croatia, Zoran Milanovic...”

“The two leaders then welcome the signing of four documents. These are MoUs on cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors, a program of cooperation in science and technology, a cultural exchange program and an MoU on Hindi Chair at University of Zagreb. The leaders in their discussions also look forward to an early conclusion of the India-EU FTA, which will boost bilateral trade and supply chain resilience...”

"...The visit takes place against the backdrop of serious global challenges and flux. The leaders discussed regional and global issues, including ongoing conflicts and other major developments. Cooperation in counter terrorism was a prominent topic of discussion. Prime Minister Modi thanked Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic for Croatia's support and solidarity in the wake of the terror attacks in Pahalgam… The leaders agreed to strengthen the India-Croatia Startup Bridge Initiative. The leaders also agreed to explore increased collaboration in defence, building upon the MoU that was signed two years ago".