PM Modi Cuts Short Saudi Visit, Returning To India Tonight In Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who is in Saudi Arabia has cut short his visit, skipped the official dinner and will leave for India tonight in wake of the cowardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The Prime Minister was originally supposed to return back on Wednesday night but will now arrive by tomorrow morning.

At least 25 people, mostly tourists, were shot dead by Pakistani terrorists in one of the most brutal terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when they opened fire on civilians who were visiting Pahalgam.

PM Modi who was briefed on the Pahalgam terror attack by senior officials directed Home Minister Amit Shah to rush to Kashmir immediately and handle the situation.

Soon after PM Modi's direction, Home Minister Amit Shah left for Kashmir and held a high-level security meeting with all the top officials including security, intelligence, police and government officials.

PM Modi in a statement expressed his deepest condolence on the terror attack and warned the perpetrators of terror that they won't be spared.

“I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice... they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X.

Home Minister Amit Shah also issued a warning to terrorists saying they will pay heavily for this cowardly act of terror.

“Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences. Briefed PM Modi about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing. Will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies,” the Home Minister said in a statement earlier on Tuesday.

As per reports, Amit Shah will be visiting terror attack site Pahalgam on Wednesday.

Global support for India in wake of terror attack

Many world leaders including US President Donald Trump , Russian President Vladimir Putin , UAE, Saudi Arabia, Italy Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, France President, Ukraine have expressed their solidarity with India after major terror attack shocked Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam where terrorists targeted innocent civilians.

US President Trump in a statement said, “Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!”

The White House has also issued a statement saying President Trump will speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as soon as it is possible.

Russia stands with India

Russia has also issued a statement saying, “President of Russia Vladimir Putin extended condolences to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.”