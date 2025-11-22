PM Modi Declares India-Australia-Canada Technology And Innovation Partnership On The Sidelines Of G20 Summit

Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced, on Saturday, a new trilateral initiative that could reshape the technological cooperation between India, Canada, and Australia. On the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, a historic moment took shape as the three countries agreed on the Australia‑Canada‑India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership during the trilateral meeting. PM Modi, who is in Johannesburg to attend the G20 Summit, declared the democratic cooperation between the three countries after a fruitful meeting with the Australian PM and the Canadian Prime Minister.

PM Modi Pushes For Inclusive And Sustainable Growth

Later, in his post on X, Prime Minister Modi said the partnership will deepen collaboration between democratic partners across three continents and three oceans and expressed confidence that it will guarantee a better future for the coming generations . “A new trilateral technology and innovation partnership! Had an excellent meeting with Mr. Anthony Albanese, PM of Australia and Mr. Mark Carney, PM of Canada on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. We are delighted to announce an Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership today. The initiative will deepen collaboration between democratic partners across three continents and three oceans in emerging technologies, support diversification of supply chains, clean energy and mass adoption of AI. We look forward to working together to guarantee a better future for the coming generations,” the prime minister said in a post on X.

He also used the occasion to argue that the world needs to rethink its development metrics, especially now that Africa is hosting the G20 for the first time. Drawing on India’s civilisational heritage, he outlined the principle of Integral Humanism as a guiding philosophy for inclusive and sustainable growth.

He proposed the creation of a G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository, noting India’s long history of preserving such wisdom, which could be shared to improve health and well‑being worldwide. He reminded listeners that Africa’s progress is essential for global progress and recalled that the African Union became a permanent G20 member during India’s 2023 presidency. He also introduced the G20‑Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative, with a target of training one million certified instructors across Africa within ten years.

The announcement was met with warm nods from Albanese and Carney, who supported PM Modi’s optimism about the partnership to diversify supply chains, drive clean‑energy innovation and ensure responsible AI adoption. The observers noted that the timing, coming as the G20 gathers in Africa for the first time, outlined a shift toward a more inclusive global agenda.

