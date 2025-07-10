PM Modi Delivers Record 17 Addresses In Foreign Parliaments, Matches Combined Total of All Congress Prime Ministers

Windhoek: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received a standing ovation while addressing the Parliament of Namibia. It marked his 17th address in a foreign nation’s Parliament. The Prime Minister is currently on a five-nation visit to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia.

With Namibia, PM Modi has now delivered a record 17 addresses to foreign Parliaments-matching the combined total of all Congress Prime Ministers before him.

For perspective, all Congress Prime Ministers together - Manmohan Singh (7), Indira Gandhi (4), Jawaharlal Nehru (3), Rajiv Gandhi (2), and PV Narasimha Rao (1) - delivered 17 such speeches over several decades.

PM Modi has equalled that tally single-handedly, underlining his stature as one of India’s most globally engaged leaders.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the breadth of audiences spanning both developed and developing nations, reflecting the wide global respect and relevance India commands today.

India stood with many countries in the Global South during their independence struggles. They listened to us then, and they still want to hear us today, especially on our democratic and development journey.

Highlights of PM Modi's 5-nation visit

During this diplomatic tour, PM Modi addressed the Parliaments of Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, and Namibia.

In Ghana, this was the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 30 years. India and Ghana signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) covering defence, agriculture, healthcare, and digital transformation. PM Modi was honoured with the Order of the Star of Ghana.

In Trinidad & Tobago, it was the first such visit by an Indian Prime Minister since 1999. PM Modi met leaders of Indian origin, gifted a replica of the Ram Mandir and holy water from the Mahakumbh, and signed six agreements including UPI integration and pharmaceutical cooperation.

In Argentina, PM Modi made the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 57 years. He held talks with President Javier Milei, with discussions focused on trade, defence, mining, and renewable energy.

In Brazil, PM Modi participated in the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro. A major highlight of his visit was being conferred with Brazil’s highest civilian honour, the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross. He also held bilateral talks with President Lula da Silva and set a $20 billion trade target to be achieved over five years.

In the final leg of the visit, PM Modi arrived in Namibia, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country in nearly three decades.

During PM Modi's visit to Namibia, the two nations signed MoUs on setting up of Entrepreneurship Development Center, and Cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine. In addition to these:

Namibia became the first country globally to sign licensing agreement to adopt UPI technology.

It also submitted a letter of acceptance for joining CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure).

Namibia submitted letter of acceptance for joining of Global Biofuels Alliance.

During his address in Namibia Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is a great privilege to address this august house, a temple of democracy. I thank you for giving me this honour. I stand before you as a representative of the Mother of Democracy, and I bring with me warm greetings from 1.4 billion people of India.

"A few months ago, you celebrated a historic moment, Namibia elected its first woman president. We understand and share your pride and joy because in India, we also proudly say Madam President. It is the power of the Constitution of India that the daughter of a poor tribal family is the President of the world's largest democracy. It is the power of the Constitution that gave a person like me, born in a poor family, the opportunity to become Prime Minister thrice. Those who have nothing, have the guarantee of the Constitution," PM Modi said.

"The people of India stood proudly with Namibia during your liberation struggle. Even before our own independence, India raised the issue of South West Africa at the United Nations... It was an Indian Lieutenant General, Dewan Prem Chand, who led the UN peacekeeping force in Namibia. India is proud to have stood with you, not just in words but in action...," the Prime Minister said.

List of addresses made by Indian Prime Ministers in foreign parliaments

PM Narendra Modi – 17 including Namibia

Over the years, PM Modi has delivered speeches in legislative chambers across the world. In 2014, PM addressed the Parliaments of Australia, Fiji, Bhutan and Nepal Constituent Assembly.

In 2015, he addressed the Parliaments of Britain, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Afghanistan and Mauritius. PM addressed the joint session of US Congress in 2016.

In 2018, PM addressed the Parliament of Uganda. This was followed by the address to Parliament of Maldives in 2019. In 2023, PM delivered his second address to the joint session of US Congress. Last year, PM addressed the Parliament of Guyana.