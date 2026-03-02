PM Modi Dials Netanyahu As Middle East Tensions Rise, Reiterates ‘Early Cessation Of Hostilities’

New Delhi: In the midst of current Middle East tensions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the phone on Sunday evening. PM Modi reaffirmed India's position on the current conflict in a statement, calling for an early end to the fighting.

India Calls For Early End To Hostilities

In an X statement, PM Modi said, “Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India’s concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities.”

This comes just after the Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in which he expressed concern for the Indian residents in the region and condemned the recent Iranian attacks on the nation.

“Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times,” PM Modi posted on X.

In discussions with his Israeli and Iranian colleagues on Saturday, External Affairs Minister(EAM) S Jaishankar reiterated “India's call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions.”

EAM also discussed the significance of guaranteeing the security and welfare of the Indian diaspora in the area with important regional peers in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain, nations impacted by Iran's retaliatory strikes.

US Signals Possible Talks With Iran

The White House claimed in a statement a day later that Iran's "new potential leadership" has indicated it is open to discussions with the nation, despite the fact that tensions between Iran and the United States and Israel increased on Saturday.

In a phone call with The Atlantic on Sunday morning, Trump confirmed that ways to communicate with Tehran are reopening.

“They want to talk, and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them.” Trump said the Iranian side had delayed negotiations unnecessarily.

“They should have done it sooner. They should have given what was very practical and easy to do sooner. They waited too long.”