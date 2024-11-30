PM Modi Discusses National Security With 250 Top Police Officers At 59th DGPs/IGPs Meet

PM Narendra Modi met around 250 officers in the rank of DGP and IGP at the 59th DGPs/IGPs conference in Bhubaneswar | Image: X

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed on Saturday various subjects on policing and security with top police officers of the country here.

Around 250 officers in the rank of DGP and IGP are physically attending the 59th DGPs/IGPs conference being held here, while more than 200 others are participating in it virtually.

"Had a productive first day at the DGP/IGP Conference in Bhubaneswar. Discussed various subjects on policing and security," Modi wrote on 'X'.

On Friday, the Prime Minister's Office said the three-day conference would include deliberations on critical components of national security, including counter-terrorism, left-wing extremism, coastal security, new criminal laws and narcotics.

Its deliberations include formulation and sharing of professional practices and processes in tackling challenges relating to crime control and law-and-order management, besides internal security threats.

"The prime minister not only listens attentively to all contributions but also fosters an environment of open and informal discussions, allowing for the emergence of new ideas.

"This year, some unique features have also been added to the conference. The entire day is being effectively utilised starting from a yoga session, business session, break-out sessions and thematic dining tables," the PMO said in a statement.

This will also provide senior police officials with a valuable opportunity to present their perspectives and suggestions to PM Modi on critical policing and internal security matters that impact the country, it said.

Inaugurating the conference on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the security agencies should focus on emerging security challenges along the eastern border, immigration and trends in urban policing.

Shah's statement bears significance as India's eastern neighbour Bangladesh has seen unrest following the ouster of its then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and an interim administration taking charge in August.

There have been reports of attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, an issue New Delhi has raised strongly with Dhaka.

Shah had expressed satisfaction at the significant achievements leading to improvement in the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the northeast and states affected by left-wing extremism.

The home minister had said the three new criminal laws have transformed the ethos of the country's criminal justice system from punishment-oriented to justice-oriented. He emphasised that the spirit of the new laws is rooted in Indian tradition.

Shah had also called for taking the initiative towards a zero-tolerance strategy against terrorism.

The conference provides a platform for senior police officers to freely discuss and debate diverse national security-related issues besides various operational, infrastructural and welfare-related problems faced by police.

Sources said many officers have been tasked with delivering presentations on specific subjects such as counter-terrorism, online fraud, cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, activities of pro-Khalistani groups and left-wing extremism, among others.

The conference also provides an opportunity to identify tangible action points and monitor their progress, which is also presented before the prime minister every year.

The conference is the culmination of extensive deliberations involving police and intelligence officers from district, state and national levels on identified themes, the sources said.

Since 2014, the prime minister has taken a keen interest in the DGP conference. Free-flowing thematic discussions over breakfast, lunch and dinner have also been planned for this year's conference.

This provides an opportunity for senior police officials to share their views and recommendations on key policing and internal security issues affecting the country with the prime minister.

Till 2013, the annual meet was held in New Delhi. The following year, after Modi came to power, a decision was taken to organise the event, organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Intelligence Bureau, outside the national capital.