PM Modi-Donald Trump Meeting: When and Where to Watch, Check Live Streaming Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the US on Wednesday (local time) for a two-day official visit, which encompasses a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump. Prime Minister Modi's initial engagement upon arriving in the US was a meeting with Tulsi Gabbard, who had just been confirmed as Director of National Intelligence.

This marks PM Modi’s first official bilateral visit to the US since President Trump began his second term, placing him among a handful of foreign leaders visiting Washington shortly after the new administration took office.

Additionally, during his visit, the Prime Minister is expected to meet with Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, who also leads Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), according to Reuters.

PM Modi-Donald Trump Meeting: When and Where to Watch

The meeting will be broadcast live on PM Modi's and the Ministry of External Affairs official social media platforms, as well as covered live by television news channels.

The exact timing of the meeting is still to be confirmed.

PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome

PM Modi was warmly welcomed by the Indian diaspora outside Blair House, his official residence during his two-day visit to the US. Despite the cold weather, supporters gathered to greet the Prime Minister enthusiastically.

Taking to X, PM Modi shared pictures of the occasion and expressed his gratitude, saying - “A warm reception in the winter chill! Despite the cold weather, the Indian diaspora in Washington DC has welcomed me with a very special welcome. My gratitude to them.”