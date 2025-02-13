Published 21:40 IST, February 13th 2025
PM Modi Set To Meet Elon Musk, May Discuss Starlink's Broadband Services In India: Sources
PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to US, will be meeting Trump's close aide Elon Musk. During the meeting, the two may discuss Starlink's entry in India.
Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day high stakes US visit, is set to meet DOGE head and Donald Trump’s close aide Elon Musk in Washington today. The Modi-Musk meeting will be one among the most anticipated besides the big one with President Trump, during which the two may discuss Starling’s entry in the South Asian market, people familiar with plans said.
According to Reuters, PM Modi and Elon Musk will hold one-on-one discussions including on Starling’s entry in the India market for internet broadband services.
Sources have said that Elon Musk has given assurances on India’s security concerns including storing its Starlink data locally in the country.
Will Tesla be part of Modi-Musk discussions?
Sources are yet not clear whether Tesla will be discussed during PM Modi-Elon Musk meeting.
