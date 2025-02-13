PM Modi Set To Meet Elon Musk, May Discuss Starlink's Broadband Services In India: Sources

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day high stakes US visit, is set to meet DOGE head and Donald Trump’s close aide Elon Musk in Washington today. The Modi-Musk meeting will be one among the most anticipated besides the big one with President Trump, during which the two may discuss Starling’s entry in the South Asian market, people familiar with plans said.

According to Reuters, PM Modi and Elon Musk will hold one-on-one discussions including on Starling’s entry in the India market for internet broadband services.

Sources have said that Elon Musk has given assurances on India’s security concerns including storing its Starlink data locally in the country.

Will Tesla be part of Modi-Musk discussions?