PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Kurnool Bus Accident, Ex-Gratia Announced

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of two lakh rupees for the deceased's next of kin on Friday, expressing sorrow over the Kurnool bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh that claimed 20 lives and injured numerous others. The Prime Minister also announced Rs 50,000 for the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wrote, “Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.” "An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," it added.

At least 20 people were killed in a massive fire that gutted a bus in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool in the early hours of Friday. According to the Kurnool District Collector, A Siri, the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday between 3 am and 3.10 am when the bus collided with a bike, causing a fuel leak that led to the fire.

He further said that out of 41 passengers, 21 have been evacuated safely. The official said, “The accident occurred between 3 and 3:10 am when the bus collided with a bike, causing a fuel leak that led to the fire. Out of the 41 passengers, 21 have been rescued safely. Among the remaining 20, the bodies of 11 have been identified so far. Efforts are underway to identify the rest.”

The Volvo bus of a private travel company carrying 41 people was on its way from Hyderabad to Bengaluru when it was completely gutted near Chinnatekur in Kallur mandal in Kurnool. The injured have been shifted to Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment.

Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said his government will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families.

"I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones," he posted on X. Following instructions from the BJP State President, PVN Madhav, the BJP leader rushed to the accident site. So far, nine injured passengers are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The bus was destroyed in the fire.