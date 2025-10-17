'PM Modi Fears No One': US Singer Mary Millben Schools Rahul Gandhi, Netizens Join In Bashing Congress Leader | Image: X

American singer and cultural ambassador Mary Millben tore into Rahul Gandhi after his latest claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fears former US President Donald Trump. In a blistering post on X, Millben dismissed Gandhi’s remark as ignorant and baseless, writing, “You are wrong, Rahul Gandhi. PM Narendra Modi is not afraid of President Trump.”

Praising Modi’s diplomatic conduct, Millben described his approach as “strategic,” adding, “While Trump will always prioritize America, Modi will always put India first.”

Millben’s Scathing Response

Going further, Millben took direct aim at the Congress leader’s political understanding. “I don’t expect you [Gandhi] to understand this type of leadership because you don’t possess the acumen to be PM of India. Best to return to your ‘I hate India’ tour that has an audience of one — you,” she wrote.

She defended PM Modi’s diplomatic style as “wise and long-sighted,” emphasizing that his decisions are rooted in India’s national interest even amid global pressures.

Backdrop: US Pressure Over Russian Oil Imports

The exchange comes amid Washington’s ongoing pressure on New Delhi to halt the import of Russian oil. Despite Western sanctions and a sharp drop in European demand, India has emerged as a key buyer of discounted Russian crude, using the opportunity to strengthen its energy security and economic resilience.

Rahul Gandhi’s Accusations Against Modi

Rahul Gandhi, in his remarks, alleged that PM Modi had caved to Trump’s influence on several occasions. He claimed that:

Modi allowed Trump to “decide and announce” India’s decision to stop buying Russian oil,

continued sending congratulatory messages even after being ignored,

canceled the Finance Minister’s planned US visit,

skipped the Sharm el-Sheikh meeting, and

failed to counter Trump’s statement about “Operation Sindoor.”

These accusations followed Trump’s claim that PM Modi had assured him India would stop purchasing Russian crude, a statement that India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) promptly dismissed as false.

Public Outrage Erupts: Netizens Roast Rahul Gandhi Over His Remarks on PM Modi

One user showed the mirror to Gandhi, writing, “In 2009, post-26/11, PM Manmohan Singh told the Editors' Guild: no talks with Pak until terrorism stops. Yet, at the same Sharm el-Sheikh, MMS signed a joint statement with Gilani, delinking terror from dialogue, pushing Kashmir talks, and mentioning Balochistan, a clear concession which weakened India's fight. Fast forward to 2025: Modi skips Sharm Al Sheikh summit despite Egypt’s invite, avoiding Pak post-Pahalgam strike. Modi is clear on no talks till Pak ends terror, or Pak comes to an end.”

The user added, “The events in Sharm El-Sheikh unfolded differently: one situation played into Pakistan's hands, while the other played Pakistan by not attending. Congress hoped PM Modi would attend to shape the narrative and draw parallels. Now, frustrated, Congress is raising baseless issues.”

Another user gave him a stern reality check, saying, “You are an inspiration to the people of India! When we see you, we vote for @BJP4India.”

One commented bluntly, “Cowardice runs in the blood of one family;

One, who was afraid to take the UNSC seat because of China;

One, who was afraid to bomb Pakistan's nuclear projects;

One, who was afraid to offend a community on women's rights;

One, a 90 times loser, who is afraid of PM Modi.”

Another mocked Gandhi, writing, “If Rahul Gandhi’s logic were traded on the stock market, even penny stocks would reject it.”