PM Modi Flags Demographic Shift as Threat to Unity and Security at RSS Event
PM Modi while addressing RSS Centenary celebrations in New Delhi, warned about infiltrators causing demographic shift threatening India's unity and social harmony.In his address, he honored RSS founder Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and extended congratulations to the organization for marking its centennial milestone.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India's unity in diversity is under threat from infiltrators causing a demographic shift, warning that it poses a risk to social harmony and internal security.
He also recalled his announcement of the Demographic Mission from the Red Fort.
Speaking during the centenary celebrations of RSS in the national capital, PM Modi said, "Unity in diversity has always been India's soul. If this strength is broken, India will weaken... Social harmony faces a big threat from infiltrators, causing a demographic shift. This question concerns our internal security and future. This is why I announced the Demographic Mission from the Red Fort. We need to stay alert and fight this challenge."
PM Modi said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), founded 100 years ago on Vijayadashami, was no coincidence, highlighting the festival's symbolism of the victory of good over evil, truth over falsehood, and light over darkness
"Tomorrow is Vijayadashmi, a festival which symbolises the victory of good over evil, victory of justice over injustice, victory of truth over falsehoods, and victory of light over darkness... The establishment of RSS as an organisation on this great day 100 years ago, was no coincidence," PM said.
He paid tribute to RSS's founder, KB Hedgewar, praising his dedication to national service.
"It is the fortune of the volunteers of our generation that we have the opportunity to witness such a great occasion as the centenary year of the Sangh. On this occasion today, I extend my best wishes to the millions of volunteers dedicated to national service and congratulate them. I pay my humble tribute at the feet of the founder of the Sangh, our revered ideal, the most worshipful Dr. Hedgewar ji," PM Modi said.
Founded in 1925 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation with the goal of fostering cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility among citizens.
