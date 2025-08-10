PM Modi Flags Off 3 Vande Bharat Trains, Inaugurates Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line and To Lay Foundation for Phase 3 Expansion

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains, unveiled Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line, and laid the foundation for Phase 3 of the metro expansion, marking a significant boost to the city’s connectivity and public transport infrastructure. The day’s events also include an address to the public, underscoring the government’s push for modern, efficient, and sustainable urban mobility.

“Look forward to being among the people of Bengaluru tomorrow, 10th August. From the KSR Railway Station, 3 Vande Bharat Express trains will be flagged off which will enhance connectivity. In a boost for Bengaluru’s urban infrastructure, Yellow Line of Bengaluru Metro will be inaugurated. The foundation stone of the Bengaluru Metro Phase-3 will be laid. Will also be addressing a public programme in the city,"said PM Modi on X a day prior his visit.

The newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Express services at KSR Bengaluru Railway Station will operate on three routes: KSR Bengaluru-Belagavi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Amritsar, and Nagpur (Ajni)-Pune.

Currently, there are 150 Vande Bharat trains operating throughout India. There are now eleven of these trains in Karnataka, and the high-speed rail systems in Maharashtra, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir will also be extended.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the Yellow line, which will run over 19 km with 16 stations and cost around Rs 7,160 crore, from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra as part of the Bangalore Metro Phase-2 project.

Bengaluru's metro system will now span more than 96 km, benefiting thousands of commuters every day. Along with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Dy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides the Yellow line, which he inaugurated earlier today, from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Electronic City metro station.