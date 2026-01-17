PM Modi Flags Off India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train in Malda; Calls for ‘Asli Poriborton’ in West Bengal | Image: ANI

Malda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train at Malda district, West Bengal, marking a new chapter in long-distance rail travel, and delivered a strong public address, outlining his government’s development vision and urging voters to support a “real change” ahead of looming assembly elections in West Bengal.

Historic Flag-Off of Vande Bharat

In a major rail infrastructure milestone, PM Modi formally inaugurated the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, connecting Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya), India’s first premium sleeper train with a fully air-conditioned, long-distance express featuring 16 coaches with the capacity to carry around 823 passengers.

Pointing to the symbolic connection of the route, he said, “This country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is connecting the land of Maa Kali to the land of Maa Kamakhya. In the coming time, this modern train’s network will spread all over the country”.

PM Modi also highlighted the train’s role in improving connectivity and strengthening links between West Bengal and the Northeast. “This train will bring convenience, speed and connectivity that our people have long awaited”, he said, adding that modern rail services like this are important for national progress and integration.

Responding to the aspirations of daily commuters and long-distance travellers, PM Modi said, “These services will support the mobility needs of common citizens, students, migrant workers and traders, while strengthening inter-state economic and social linkages”. Congratulating the people of West Bengal, PM Modi said, “I congratulate Bengal, Assam, and the entire country for the entire country for this modern sleeper train.

Call for ‘Asli Poriborton’

Following the inauguration, PM Modi in Malda appealed to West Bengal voters for what he termed “asli poriborton” (real change) in the state’s political landscape.

In a strong critique of the state government led by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), PM Modi said that the ruling party had engaged in divisive tactics and prioritised politics over development. “West Bengal has suffered for too long under politics that divide people. It is time for true change, for development and dignity for every citizen”, he asserted.

He further accused the TMC of attempting to convert “infiltrators into voters”, a claim he argued had compromised the integrity of the electoral process in the state. “The people of Bengal deserve leadership that respects the law and protects every citizen”, he said, urging voters to reject divisive politics.

Drawing on recent electoral trends in eastern India, he said, “In Bihar, Odisha, Assam and even in the BMC elections, BJP has freed these regions from the clutches of divisive politics. West Bengal is next in line for transformation”.

Development Projects

Beyond the Vande Bharat Sleeper launch and the rally, the Prime Minister’s itinerary also included laying the foundation and dedicating railway and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 3,250 crore, aimed at improving mobility, boosting logistics and creating jobs in northern Bengal.

Political Stakes Ahead of Elections

The Prime Minister’s visit comes against the backdrop of mounting political activity in West Bengal, as national and regional parties gear up for the assembly elections later this year. BJP leaders have intensified outreach in north Bengal, focusing on stalled projects and infrastructure gaps under the existing state government.